Hodes Weill Names New Partner and Strengthens Global Distribution Team

Hodes Weill & Associates (Hodes Weill), a global capital advisory firm focused on real estate, infrastructure and other real assets, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Levinson to Partner and the addition of two professionals to its global distribution team.

As Partner, Levinson will continue to oversee the firm's financial operations as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He has been with the firm since shortly after its launch in 2009, serving as a member of Hodes Weill's Operating Committee and has been instrumental in helping to manage the firm's domestic and international growth. Levinson's many contributions include playing a lead role in the opening of the firm's offices in Hong Kong, London and Amsterdam, as well as his involvement in other strategic initiatives of the company.

Doug Weill, Managing Partner at Hodes Weill, stated, "Rob's promotion is well-deserved and reflects his commitment to the firm and exceptional talent. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his insight and leadership, as we advance our strategic priorities and expand our operations."

Additionally, Hodes Weill has strengthened its global distribution team with the addition of John Chase, who has been hired as a Managing Director, and Principal Michael Lisa, who has been added to the team. Chase is dedicated to coverage of institutional investors and consultants across Canada and the eastern U.S. from the firm's New York City headquarters. Lisa carries out investor and consultant coverage in the western U.S. from the firm's Denver office. Both report to Partner and Global Head of Distribution Matt Hershey.

Chase joins Hodes Weill after 17 years at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, LLC, a global placement agent focused on alternative investments. He served as Partner for 13 years, focusing on origination, project management and distribution. Chase worked on a range of projects including private equity, real estate and infrastructure fund placements, as well as secondary advisory mandates and direct private placements. Prior to Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Chase served in various institutional marketing, portfolio management and research roles at Lazard Asset Management, LLC. He also served as a consultant to The Recovery Group – now Deloitte Restructuring Services – and the Eastern Europe Business Development Center.

"John is a highly respected and proven executive who has successfully completed fund raises of all sizes for a range of clients across asset classes," said Hershey. "He brings to Hodes Weill an incredible track record, a vast network of relationships and a team-oriented mentality that aligns with our operating philosophy. Given his significant experience raising capital across real assets, real estate and other private market strategies, he is able to provide fresh perspectives that will benefit our colleagues and clients. We're thrilled to have John on our team."

Chase commented, "I've been following Hodes Weill's success for many years. What drew me to the firm was its highly collaborative approach and industry-leading expertise in real estate and real assets. We're in a unique moment of transformation in both sectors. The opportunity to work with a talented and specialized team to help advance this is exciting. I look forward to leveraging my skills and expertise to expand the firm's institutional coverage and drive new business opportunities."

Lisa joined Hodes Weill in 2013 as an analyst on its project management team and steadily expanded his role and contributions to the firm over the past nine years. As a project manager, Lisa worked on a wide range of mandates globally. In addition, he has helped lead the development and publication of the Institutional Real Estate Allocations Monitor, the firm's annual research report on global allocations, which is published in partnership with Cornell University's Baker Program in Real Estate. In his new role, Lisa is responsible for coverage of institutional investors and consultants in the western U.S. and select markets of the Midwest and Texas. He is also responsible for expanding the firm's institutional coverage in Latin America.

Hodes Weill's Global Distribution Team now includes 14 professionals responsible for maintaining relationships with institutions and consultants across North and South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Hodes Weill & Associates is a leading, global advisory firm focused on real estate, infrastructure and other real assets. The firm has offices in New York, Denver, Hong Kong, London and Amsterdam. Founded in 2009, Hodes Weill provides institutional capital raising for funds, transactions, co-investments and separate accounts; M&A, strategic and restructuring advisory services; and fairness and valuation analyses. Clients include investment and fund managers, institutional investors, lenders, and public and private owners of assets and portfolio companies. For more information, please contact or visit www.hodesweill.com

*All U.S. regulated capital market and securities advisory services are provided by Hodes Weill Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the SEC, and a member of FINRA and SIPC, and internationally, by non-U.S. Hodes Weill affiliates.

