Molecular Devices announces ValitaTiter IgG quantitation assay to fast track biologics sample testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular Devices announced today the launch of the ValitaCell IgG titer assay, ValitaTiter, available for sale across North America and Europe. The new assay will complement Molecular Devices' workflow solution for cell line development by offering a 10-minute titer assay that can be run on the company's SpectraMax series of microplate readers.

Producing rapid results compared to HPLC, ELISA, and Biolayer Interferometry, ValitaTiter is the most efficient assay for minimizing cost and time to results because it works in the presence of cells, minimizes dilutions, eliminates wash steps, and easily integrates into automated high-throughput cell line development and process development workflows. Integrating ValitaTiter and Molecular Devices fluorescence polarization plate readers produce a seamless IgG titer assay setup and optimization process allowing teams to realize savings on time and resources as well as faster time-to-market.

Molecular Devices' technical support team and PhD-level field application scientists partner with their customers to create complete automated workflows to shorten the time to market for critical vaccines and therapeutics. This workflow will now include the ValitaTiter IgG assay. Molecular Devices' long history of developing regulatory compliance solutions and software will ensure a streamlined regulatory and validation process.

"Integrating ValitaTiter gives us a great opportunity to expand our cell line development workflow even further, to bring therapeutics to market faster," said Terrell Mathews, Vice President of Global Sales at Molecular Devices. "Using ValitaTiter with our SpectraMax microplate readers, SoftMax Pro Software, and automation solutions further enhances the reliability and reproducibility of assay results and enables seamless integration of the assay in regulated workflows."

About Molecular Devices, LLC

Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software, and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection, and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continuous development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the globe.

About ValitaCell

ValitaCell's mission is to accelerate the pace and reduce the cost of manufacturing innovative medicines. We are focused on enabling our biopharmaceutical customers to bring medicines to the patients that need them most, in the shortest length of time. Most drugs that advance to clinical trial fail before they make it to the market. This failure increases costs and delays lifesaving treatments for patients. Our team is focused on creating analytical technologies that empower scientists with rich cell data and insights earlier in the drug discovery and development process. We are committed to advancing human healthcare worldwide. In September 2022, ValitaCell was acquired by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

Valita and Valita Titer are trademarks of ValitaCell.

SpectraMax and SoftMax are trademarks of Molecular Devices, LLC.

