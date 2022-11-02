A city refused the order of the Holy Roman Empire
Author H Allenger creates a historical fiction novel aligned with true eventsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 1600s, wars of religion immersed the European region. "The Damned of Magdeburg" is a historical novel inspired by true events. Author H Allenger applied his expertise as a historian at heart in writing this book.
The city of Magdeburg was targeted by the Holy Roman Empire as they refused to attend the Regensburg summit. Because of this refusal, the Holy Roman Empire declared war on the city of Magdeburg. This war takes a toll on the citizens of the city as they fight for their rights and the city. Find out how the people of Magdeburg will defend and rescue themselves from the condemnation bestowed upon them.
Author H Allenger is a graduate of political science from Eastern Washington State College. He also served as an officer in the US Army in Okinawa, Vietnam, and Germany, and has recently retired. His passion for history inspired him to write this historical fiction about the wars of religion that happened in the 17th century. History buffs will certainly be obsessed with the twists and turns of this novel by H Allenger.
Don’t miss the chance to get a copy of "The Damned of Magdeburg" by H Allenger. It is available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Visit the author’s website to find out more information about him and his other novels at www.hallengerbooks.com
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other