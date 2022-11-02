Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,369 in the last 365 days.

A city refused the order of the Holy Roman Empire

The Damned of Magdeburg

Author H Allenger creates a historical fiction novel aligned with true events

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 1600s, wars of religion immersed the European region. "The Damned of Magdeburg" is a historical novel inspired by true events. Author H Allenger applied his expertise as a historian at heart in writing this book.

The city of Magdeburg was targeted by the Holy Roman Empire as they refused to attend the Regensburg summit. Because of this refusal, the Holy Roman Empire declared war on the city of Magdeburg. This war takes a toll on the citizens of the city as they fight for their rights and the city. Find out how the people of Magdeburg will defend and rescue themselves from the condemnation bestowed upon them.

Author H Allenger is a graduate of political science from Eastern Washington State College. He also served as an officer in the US Army in Okinawa, Vietnam, and Germany, and has recently retired. His passion for history inspired him to write this historical fiction about the wars of religion that happened in the 17th century. History buffs will certainly be obsessed with the twists and turns of this novel by H Allenger.

Don’t miss the chance to get a copy of "The Damned of Magdeburg" by H Allenger. It is available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Visit the author’s website to find out more information about him and his other novels at www.hallengerbooks.com


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.


EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

A city refused the order of the Holy Roman Empire

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.