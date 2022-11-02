Submit Release
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition



CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties.

In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than 35,000 acres of the Marton Ranch near Casper. The State expressed concerns that BLM did not involve the public in the acquisition process and that the environmental assessment did not adequately consider impacts on the recreational setting and fishery along the North Platte River.

After Wyoming filed a Statement of Reasons in support of its appeal, BLM filed a motion to set aside and remand its decision so that it can “reevaluate its May 18, 2022, decision, provide additional opportunities for public notice and comment, and supplement its environmental analysis to better address issues” raised by the State.

“The decision of BLM to join in a settlement on the Marton Ranch purchase is very gratifying,” Governor Gordon said. “My concern has always been that the process was not followed. This gives BLM the opportunity to address that concern, and I am pleased they have agreed to complete a public comment period, do further environmental analysis and consult with state agencies. This also offers an opportunity for additional discussions about the process, should the BLM pursue other acquisitions. I look forward to working with State BLM Director Archuleta on these vital issues and recognize that we are both committed to transparency of government.”

A copy of the order granting the BLM's request may be found here.

