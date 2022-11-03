New Online Illinois Center for Wellbeing at Work Debuts

Center for Wellbeing at Work Website

Clearinghouse and TA Center Support Created for Health & Human Services Leaders to Enhance the Workplace

We’ve come to realize that what people think is a recruitment and retention problem is actually a wellbeing problem.” — AHP Senior Program Manager Tara Fischer.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Center for Wellbeing at Work was just launched to help employers and leaders at work throughout Illinois improve workplace, employee and personal wellness by offering no-cost resources and strategies online. (https://wellbeing4working.com)

The Center for Wellbeing at Work is a clearinghouse and technical assistance resource specifically designed for health and human services leaders, but it can be useful for all workforce leaders. The Center is designed to help managers and leaders navigate the intersection between employee wellbeing and recruitment and retention.

The Center’s website is packed with information, methods and tips about how to lead a culture of wellbeing in any workplace. This resource will help leaders cultivate belonging and personal agency, hone their leadership style and bolster their own wellbeing.

The website offers four simple, powerful steps to build a culture of wellbeing at work, as well as free checklists, tips and guidelines for each:

1. Lead Wellbeing from the Inside Out

2. Be a Beacon of Belonging

3. Activate Agency

4. Tame Excessive Demands

“We’ve come to realize that what people think is a recruitment and retention problem is actually a wellbeing problem,” explains AHP Senior Program Manager Tara Fischer.

“In the wake of COVID-19, employees are hurting, managers are overwhelmed and organizations are suffering. Managers need easy strategies they can implement today. We created the Center to provide leaders with tangible tools, tips and strategies they can use to shape their day-to-day approach to leading wellbeing in the workplace.”

The Center also offers a deep dive into practical strategies that:

• Help create an environment where people want to work.

• Inspire staff to be well so they can do well.

• Improve recruitment and retention.

• Foster a culture of belonging, empowerment and self-regulation.

The Center’s website also features blog posts from workplace wellness experts on the Insights page.

This website is provided by Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) and supported wholly or in part through an emergency COVID-19 grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (FG-000268).

