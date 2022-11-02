KC Scholars and Avila University Surprise Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts Students with Full Ride Scholarships
We are thrilled to be able to award over 200 more students these college scholarships to pursue their dreams in life.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, KC Scholars received more than 1,300 applications for just over 400 scholarships, leaving 900 students to keep searching for funds for college. Founded in 2016, KC Scholars is a nonprofit that provides scholarships for college, as well as wrap-around services and support designed to increase the college and career success rate for low- and moderate-income students across the six-county, Kansas City region.
When it became apparent that far greater need existed for qualified students, Avila University and KC Scholars announced a $130 million partnership to provide full scholarships to as many as 100 low- and modest-income area students in each of eight cohorts spanning the 2023-24 term through the 2031-32 term. That was a total of 800 scholarships — each renewable for up to five years. However, when 220 students expressed interest in attending Avila when asked by KC Scholars, Avila decided to award all of them thus doubling their commitment.
"When we heard from KC Scholars that there were over 200 additional individuals who wanted to attend Avila University, it was an easy decision for us to double our original commitment," said Dr. James Burkee, President, Avila University. "Avila was founded on the values of inclusion and diversity, and we cannot wait to welcome these new Scholars to our campus next year.”
KC Scholars and Avila University surprised five of those students who attend Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts High School in the Kansas City, Missouri School District with the news they can attend Avila on a full ride scholarship. The remaining 215 students were also notified today by KC Scholars.
"We are thrilled to be able to award over 200 more students these college scholarships to pursue their dreams in life," said Natalie Lewis, Chief Operating Officer for KC Scholars. "Through one scholarship at a time, KC Scholars is positively impacting the Kansas City region’s economy and workforce."
About KC Scholars
Kansas City Scholars (www.kcscholars.org) is a 501(c)(3) college scholarship, college planning and persistence support, and college success program designed to increase the college completion rate for low- and modest- income students and adult learners across the six-county, bi-state service region. KC Scholars launched in September 2016 and, in less than six years, has experienced widespread community engagement and rapid scaling. We now have more than 6,000 Scholars, with over 2,000 scholarship recipients currently in college. KC Scholars has exceeded goals for number of scholarships awarded and college enrollment and persistence rates. Early impact rates are significantly higher than for the region, state, and nation.
About Avila University
Avila University is a Catholic university founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The Sisters’ values of inclusion, service and lifelong learning are evident in each graduating class as Avila alumni set out to make a difference in the world. Avila offers access to Catholic education with a liberal arts foundation to a diverse student population through more than 60 degree and workforce certificate programs.
