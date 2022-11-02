[Latest] Global Animal Healthcare Market Size/Share Worth 94.8 Billion by 2030 at a 10.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Growth Rate, Value, Trends, Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Forecast, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Animal Healthcare Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 42.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 48.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 94.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are {company123}, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Animal Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Animal Type (Companion animal, Production animal), By Product (Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Medical feed additives, Equipment and disposables, Diagnostics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Ecommerce, Retail, Veterinary hospitals and clinics), By End User (Reference laboratories, Veterinary hospitals and clinics, Point of care testing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Animal Healthcare Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 42.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 48.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 94.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The emergence of several animal diseases has boosted the need for better animal healthcare facilities. In addition, the increasing demand for animal products and protein among the people has also helped the market to record considerable revenue over the period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rapidly increasing demand for various animal products among people has boosted the market for animal healthcare to a great extent. The vast number of benefits obtained from animal products have also made people aware of them, and hence a considerable demand is experienced in the market. In addition, the rapidly increasing number of animal diseases has boosted the need for better healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of diseases in society.

The increasing number of research and development programs carried out by the key market players to introduce modern medicines that have a better effect on the health of the animals with minimum side effects has boosted the animal healthcare market economy. These multiple reasons have emerged as the driving forces for the growth of the animal healthcare market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The government has imposed several restrictions regarding the use of animal products to safeguard the extinction of various animals worldwide. Multiple rules and regulations have been set regarding hunting and manufacturing animal products to protect them from death and rapid climate change.

Lack of animal health and safety awareness has considerably hampered the market’s growth. In addition, the high cost associated with the use of animal products has also hindered the development of the need to a great extent. These multiple reasons have merged as the strains for the growth of the animal healthcare market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The increasing disposable income available to the people has enabled them to make proper expenditures on the healthcare system of animals. Moreover, the growing demand for better animal products with various benefits has dramatically boosted the animal healthcare market .

Various pharmaceutical products obtained from animals have also boosted the demand for better healthcare facilities for animals. In addition, vaccines have been introduced into the market to prevent various animal diseases, which has increased the need considerably. These multiple reasons have emerged as the growth factors for the animal healthcare system during the forecast period.

Challenges

The high cost associated with healthcare facilities for animals has emerged as a significant challenge for the growth of the animal healthcare market. Furthermore, the lack of facilities for animal healthcare in rural areas has emerged as a substantial obstacle to the market’s growth during the forecast period. In addition, the government has banned several drugs to prevent the various side effects that have been observed over some time.

Report Highlights

Based on animal type, the segment of production animals has emerged as the largest market due to the vast number of products obtained from these animals. In addition, the popularity of the benefits obtained from such animals has boosted the demand for production animals in the market. Based on Product, the segment of pharmaceuticals has emerged as the largest market due to the extensive use of the various medicinal products obtained from animals.

The various medicines used to treat several animal diseases have considerably boosted this segment. Based on end-user, hospitals and clinics have emerged as the largest segment due to the increasing demand for modern healthcare facilities for animals. In addition, the availability of numerous services under a single roof has made this segment very popular among animal owners.

The government has introduced various modern facilities in the animal healthcare sector to provide better services to prevent the spread of diseases among animals. Based on the distribution channel, the segment of the veterinary hospital pharmacy has emerged as the largest market due to the attached healthcare sector, which helps to increase the demand and supply of medicines in the pharmacies. Based on geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest market due to the massive demand for modern healthcare services for animals.

Regional Snapshots

The region of North America has emerged as the largest market for animal healthcare due to the extensive use of modern technology for various services and diagnoses, which helps the physician decide on a suitable line of treatment with modern medicines. In addition, increasing demand for technological advancement and advanced therapies for animal healthcare has boosted the economy for animal healthcare to a great extent.

Report Scope

Key Players

Merck Animal Health

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Ceva Santé Animale

BoehringerIngelheim GmbH

IDEXX

Heska Corporation

Virbac

Elanco

B.Braun Vet Care

Televet

Mars Inc.

Covetrus

DRE Veterinary

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IDVet

Bimeda Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Recent Developments

Bayer has taken over Elanco limited, aiming to develop the distribution channel of the numerous materials manufactured by the company. This acquisition has enabled pharmaceutical products to produce more turnover over the period.

In April 2021 – Hester Biosciences manufactured various herbal veterinary products in the market.

Segments covered in the report

By Animal Type

Companion animal

Production animal

By Product

Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Medical feed additives

Equipment and disposables

Diagnostics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Ecommerce

Retail

Veterinary hospitals and clinics

By End User

Reference laboratories

Veterinary hospitals and clinics

Point of care testing

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Bayer has acquired Elanco Limited to enhance the distribution channel of the various products manufactured by the company. This deal has helped the pharmaceutical sector earn more profits over time.

In April 2021 – Hester Biosciences introduced different herbal veterinary products on the market.

Browse More Animal Health Related Reports:

Veterinary Vaccine Market : Veterinary Vaccine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vaccine (Livestock Vaccine [Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Other Livestock Vaccines], Companion Animal Vaccine [Canine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines], By Technology (Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Other Technologies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market : Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy, Advanced Locking Plate System, Total Knee Replacement Implants, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Animal Health Reports: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/healthcare/animal-health/

