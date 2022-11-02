FBLA Hosts Career Connections Conferences in Omaha and Orlando

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Virginia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America., Inc., the nation’s largest business Career and Technical Student Organization, is bringing its annual Career Connections Conference to Omaha, Nebraska, and Orlando, Florida, as part of its ongoing reinvestment in the collegiate market. The Omaha conference will take place November 3-5, while the conference in Orlando will take place November 16-17.

“FBLA’s Career Connections Conference, which we started in 2018, will reach hundreds of college students this fall from the Heartland to the Atlantic,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander Graham said. “By supporting their early career development with expert panels on job recruitment and leadership skills, as well as providing invaluable networking opportunities, we are ensuring students are ready on day one for today’s turbulent job market.”



For the first time, FBLA collegiate members will participate in a Case Study Competition in the areas of accounting, finance, and hospitality management. Students will be put into randomized groups to review and prepare their case with other FBLA students before the conference, then present them in teams before a set of judges. Awards will be given to the top five teams.

The two conferences also offer attendees the opportunity to hear directly from leading career professionals on topics such as finding a job, succeeding in a first job, and developing leadership and executive skills. In addition, FBLA members receive professional head shots and individual resume reviews as part of the conference.

Future Business Leaders of America is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org.

