Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates 120th Location With Free Washes in Scottsboro, Alabama

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Continues Expansion in Alabama with Sixth Location

/EIN News/ -- THOMASTON, Ga., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened in Scottsboro, AL, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 24550 John T. Reid Parkway. This marks their 120th location and 29th opening this year.

To celebrate the grand opening and introduce themselves to the community, Tidal Wave Auto Spa will be offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 6. They will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through December.

"Scottsboro is our 120th Tidal Wave location," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Thanks to our talented and dedicated team members and partnership with Golden Gate Capital, we have doubled our number of locations and expanded into seven new states in just under two years. We're excited to bring the convenience of our conveyor car wash and industry-leading car care technology to the folks in Scottsboro and look forward to expanding our Alabama footprint in the coming months with new locations in Mobile, Muscle Shoals and Harvest."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car wash technology, introducing Graph-X4 as their premium wash option in 2022. Graph X4 provides powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays, paired with space-age sparkle.

Each Tidal Wave location features an after-care cleaning area with complimentary cleaning sprays, towels and vacuums to spruce up the interior of your vehicle for no extra cost. Stop by for a single wash or join our Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Wash once a day, every day for one affordable monthly payment! Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars. For more information about their discounted fleet programs, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fleet-plan.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve - and make it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for your next fundraiser, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company that was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 120 locations across 18 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs.

