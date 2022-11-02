North America Remote Sensing Services Market

The growing use of remote sensing services in defense and commercial applications is one of the most significant factors driving the market growth.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "North America Remote Sensing Services Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 35,346.90 Million by 2031 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Rise in advancements in remote sensing technologies, increase in demand for remote sensing data in defense, and growth in adoption of remote sensing technology for environmental risk management drive the North America remote sensing services market. On the other hand, several regulatory issues, lack of comprehensive government policies, and higher initial investments restrain the growth to some extent. However, emergence of technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) and surge in investments in satellite communication and ISR payloads are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Based on platform, the ground segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the North America remote sensing services market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to the fact that the ground-based remote sensing techniques are cheaper and less labor intensive than alternative options of excavation. The UAVs segment, however, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% throughout the forecast period. Various governments including the government of the U.S. are making policies to push tribal communities into mainstream public for their social and economic growth. This factor drives the segment growth.

Based on geography, the U.S. garnered the major share in 2021, generating 91% of the North America remote sensing services market. This is attributed to the fact that the remote sensing space industry can augment and potentially replace some existing U.S. government capabilities and can contribute to the U.S. military, intelligence, foreign policy, homeland security, and civil objectives, as well as U.S. economic competitiveness. The region across Canada, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031. Remote sensing services play a vital role in development of natural resources in Canada for their discovery, regulation, production, development, and remediation, which drives growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the pandemic impacted the North America remote sensing services market positively, due to rise in adoption of remote sensing services by public health agencies, administrators, and policy make.

• Use of remote sensing services was also helpful in terms of understanding the outbreak patterns in real-time.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

