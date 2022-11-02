Asia-Pacific Beer Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2020

Asia-Pacific Beer Market is expected to garner $202.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the period 2015-2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rising disposable income and a significant change in the social lifestyle of working population has majorly contributed to the growth of the Asia-Pacific beer market . The rise in disposable income has led to a high demand of premium and expensive beers among consumers. The segment of premium beer exhibits a steady CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1181 The companies are adopting product launch, acquisition and partnership as key strategies to expand their market reach and gain a larger market share. The prominent companies profiled in the report are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tsingtao Brewery, Heineken N.V, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Carlsberg Group, China resources Enterprise, United Breweries Group (UB Group), Asahi Breweries Ltd., SABMiller Plc. and Kirin Holdings Co Ltd. In the Asia-Pacific region, China accounts for the largest consumption of beer. India would emerge as a major market. The growth is supplemented by rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers.Key findings of Asia-Pacific Beer Market:The Asia-Pacific beer market is rapidly growing due to increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and growing young working populationThe segment for macro breweries accounts for the largest share in the beer market, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2015-2020The segment for premium beer would exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast periodChina accounted for the highest revenue generating region in the APAC beer marketIndia is one of the most profitable markets, in terms of growthRequest For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1181 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.