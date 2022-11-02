Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero Joins Yardley Borough Police in Celebrating New Vehicle 

BUCKS COUNTY – November 2, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) presented a check to Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly for $68,600 for the purchase of a new police vehicle and motorcycle during a visit to the station.

“Our police put themselves on the line every day to keep our community safe,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “Dating back to when I was a Lower Makefield Township Supervisor more than a dozen years ago, I have advocated for funding to support the important work our police do on a daily basis to keep our community safe.  When Yardley Borough Police Department identified the need to replace aging vehicles, but lacked the funding to do so, I was happy to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to secure funds to cover the costs.”

Chief Joseph Kelly expressed gratitude for the funds saying, “The Yardley Borough Police Department is fortunate to have received this grant.  At a time when local governments are facing financial challenges, the funds supplied via the DCED, with the incredible support of Sen. Santarsiero, purchased a much-needed replacement vehicle.  We thank Sen. Santarsiero and his staff for their loyalty to Yardley Borough and our Department mission”.

