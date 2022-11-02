BC SPCA and TELUS Health join forces to make virtual veterinary care more accessible in animal centres and for new pet families

TELUS Health to gift $2 for every download of TELUS Health MyPet until November 26 to support the BC SPCA

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health and the BC SPCA have joined forces to provide access to virtual veterinary care through the newly launched TELUS Health MyPet service, offering reduced rates for virtual consultations for dogs and cats in BC SPCA care. Additionally, for every download of the TELUS Health MyPet app, TELUS Health will give $2 to the BC SPCA until November 26 to a maximum of $20,000.



“Working together with organisations like the BC SPCA is part of our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to ‘give where we live’, a social purpose that drives and inspires our team to contribute and connect with local initiatives doing good in the community,” said Juggy Sihota, Chief Marketing Officer, TELUS Health. “As the number of dogs and cats in animal centres increases, we’re proud to be able to provide much needed virtual veterinary support and financial contributions.”

New pet owners in these seven SPCA pilot locations across BC will also benefit from a special discount, upon their adoption of a dog or cat, on their first TELUS Health MyPet consultation:

Alberni-Clayoquot Community Animal Centre (4936 Broughton St, Port Alberni BC)

Burnaby Community Animal Centre (3202 Norland Ave, Burnaby BC)

North Cariboo Community Animal Centre (4011 Lansdowne Rd, Prince George BC)

Prince Rupert Community Animal Centre (1740 Prince Rupert Blvd, Prince Rupert BC)

Quesnel Community Animal Centre (1000 Carson Pit Rd, Quesnel BC)

Shuswap Community Animal Centre (5850 Auto Rd SE, Salmon Arm BC)

South Okanagan Community Animal Centre (2200 Dartmouth Dr, Penticton BC)



Virtual Veterinary Care in Action

“The TELUS Health MyPet app will help free up time for our animal care team to focus on providing loving care and enrichment for the animals in our centres,” says Parm Takhar, Chief Operations Officer for the BC SPCA. “MyPet will help us care for animals and serves as an excellent complement to the fantastic support that local veterinary clinics provide us on a daily basis.”

That is the case for animals like Wasabi, a momma cat who came into BC SPCA care along with her two kittens when she was surrendered by her owners. When Wasabi first arrived at the North Cariboo animal centre, she was fearful and very protective of her kittens.

The animal centre team used the TELUS Health MyPet app to get a virtual vet consultation. The vet prescribed the appropriate anxiety medication for Wasabi so she would be more comfortable in the animal centre and with the staff who were caring for her and her kittens.

“Collaborating with TELUS Health, a leading provider of virtual veterinary care in British Columbia, is a natural fit for the BC SPCA,” said Nathan Ramsden, Senior Officer for Corporate Philanthropy and Partnerships BC SPCA. “TELUS has been a longstanding partner of our organisation, having donated over $1.4 million since 2000. The current collaboration strengthens that link even more, with the virtual veterinary support provided via TELUS Health MyPet being a big help to our animal care staff when it is difficult to get in-person veterinary appointments.”

About the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is a non-profit organisation funded primarily by public donations. Our mission is to prevent cruelty and to promote the welfare of animals through a wide range of services, including animal protection, emergency rescue and treatment, sheltering and adoption of homeless and abused animals, humane education, advocacy, farm animal welfare, spay/neuter programs, and wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventative care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionising the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jill Yetman

TELUS Media Relations

416-992-2639

jill.yetman@telus.com

Debra Walley

Communications Officer, BC SPCA

604-829-2394

dwalley@spca.bc.ca

Nathan Ramsden

Senior Officer - Corporate Philanthropy and Partnerships, BC SPCA

236-471-4949

nramsden@spca.bc.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33c2e9a1-ad8a-413a-85bd-ad48117e92c2