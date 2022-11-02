Nonpartisan "Vote-Win-Car" Adds Momentum to Midterm Elections in Texas
Harris County voters age 18-35 are eligible to win a 2022 Toyota Corolla LE
I hope every time the winner gets in their new car, they feel good about voting and participating in our democracy.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early voting is underway in Harris County, and one lucky voter in Texas’ most populous county will receive a car for their efforts, thanks to a new “Get Out The Vote” incentive from a local Houston businessman.
Benjamin Hernandez, CEO of Human Age Digital, announced the nonpartisan Vote-Win-Car initiative today for Harris County voters age 18-35; voting in the 2022 midterms automatically makes them eligible to win a new Toyota. The winning voter will be announced during a live, virtual event on Nov. 15, 2022, one week after the elections.
“Many younger voters are like me,” said Hernandez, “motivated by issues and a commitment to democracy. At this point in their lives, some aren’t so much left-leaning or right-leaning, as forward leaning, forward hopefully into a more equitable, just, and sustainable future. And while there are many ways and reasons to celebrate young voters, in Houston, equipping one of them with a car might boost not just their civic engagement, but their whole life!”
Hernandez named Houston’s Mike Calvert Toyota as the dealership where the car was purchased. “The dealership immediately saw the benefit of what we’re doing for nonpartisan civic engagement and participation,” said Hernandez. “Kudos to Mike Calvert Toyota for providing the car at cost and helping us create this opportunity for young voters. I hope every time the winner gets in their new car, they feel good about voting and participating in our democracy.”
The Vote-Win-Car website contains the full details, including how to enter without voting, with a “Frequently Asked Questions” section that explains how voters are eligible whether they know it or not. “Basic voter activity is publicly available data,” noted Hernandez. “Not who we vote for, that’s private, but simply if we voted at all. The Harris County Elections website maintains an updated list. After the election we’ll download everyone who voted, select all voters age 18-35, randomize the list by the Voter Unique Identifier (VUID), and pull the winner.”
Who's Sponsoring Vote-Win-Car?
Benjamin Hernandez is a local community and business leader in Harris County, Texas. Benjamin is a once-undocumented-millennial-immigrant who is tired of the current system. He has a BA and MBA from Rice University and was the Chief Financial Officer for the Houston Health Department. He since founded Human Age Digital, a digital advertising company, to help people-focused small campaigns reach digital audiences. He has extensive experience in digital acquisition, digital persuasion, and digital advertising strategy.
How do I enter Vote-Win-Car?
If you are between 18-35 and registered to vote in Harris County, your simple act of voting for the candidates and ballot measures you prefer, enters you for a chance to win the car. If you decide not to vote, you can enter your qualifying information manually including your confirmed voter registration details. Bottom line: You must be a registered voter in Harris County and between the ages of 18 and 35.
Visit https://www.votewincar.com/ for more details, and contact Benjamin Hernandez, 713-529-2120 or email car@benjaminhernandez.com for media interviews.
