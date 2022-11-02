Many Californians Can Get Health Coverage for as Little as $10 per Month

Published: Nov 02, 2022

1 million uninsured Californians are eligible for low-cost coverage

SACRAMENTO – Californians can now sign up for affordable health insurance through Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, as open enrollment begins for 2023. Two-thirds of the 1.7 million Covered California consumers are eligible for comprehensive health coverage for as little as $10 per month and others can get covered for no cost.

An estimated 1 million Californians are uninsured and eligible for low-cost or no-cost coverage through Covered California or Medi-Cal. Nine out of 10 Californians who sign up receive financial assistance.

“Millions of Californians now have access to affordable health coverage and now is the time to go sign up for health insurance to keep yourself and your family healthy,” said Governor Newsom. “With the support of the Biden-Harris Administration, more Californians than ever before are insured with quality health coverage through Covered California. We won’t stop until every Californian – regardless of income or immigration status – has the health insurance they need and deserve.”

California’s actions to reduce the uninsured rate has led to more people with health care than ever before:

Here are other nation-leading actions the Newsom Administration is taking to lower health care costs and expand access for all Californians: