Leadership Compensation, Hybrid Work Accelerate in Family Businesses, Family Business Offices Says Expert Linda Mack
EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Working, Retirement, Succession Planning Are Critical Issues Detailed by Recruiting Expert Linda Mack, Mack International, in New Video with Family Enterprise USA President Pat Soldano
Recruiting the best leadership and keeping them is no longer “a winging it” proposition for family businesses and family business offices, according to Linda C. Mack, founder and president of strategic recruitment firm, Mack International.
In a new webinar video with Family Business USA president Pat Soldano, Mack details the many new and critical decisions multi-generational family business face hiring and keeping the best leaders in an extremely tight and metrics-based economy.
In the video, Soldano and Mack discuss recruiting and retention strategies, best practices in recruiting and retaining top talent, proven processes for recruiting and retaining top leadership, and the “moving target” of remote work.
“Family businesses and family business offices need to look beyond base pay and focus on metrics for annual bonuses and long-term incentives, like supplemental deferred income, co-investment opportunities, and carried interest compensation,” Mack said in the interview. “Senior candidates want to see that family businesses are organized and have proper governance structures before they leave good positions,” she said. “As a family business or family business office, you can’t wing it anymore.”
Other topics Mack and Soldano discuss during the webinar video are retirement and succession planning, attractive retention programs, metrics for successful hires, family offices leadership needs, and best practices for qualifying and compensating senior and staff level management.
“Multi-generational family businesses and family business offices have to grapple with leadership issues other businesses do not have to deal with,” said Soldano. “When it comes to strategies for compensating senior management the market has changed dramatically from twenty years ago,” she said. “In this webinar, Linda provides insights that are not only valuable, but need to be considered immediately for any family business facing a leadership transition, whether within the family or in hiring from the outside.”
The Linda Mack webinar/video can be seen by clicking here:
https://familyenterpriseusa.com/feusa/webinar-replay-linda-c-mack-of-mack-international-talks-about-recruiting-and-retention-strategies-2/
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com.
About Mack International
Mack International, LLC is the premier retained executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on providing solutions to single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices, and the full spectrum of wealth management advisory, investment management and financial services firms that serve the ultra-high net worth private wealth and family markets.
Pat Soldano
Recruiting the best leadership and keeping them is no longer “a winging it” proposition for family businesses and family business offices, according to Linda C. Mack, founder and president of strategic recruitment firm, Mack International.
In a new webinar video with Family Business USA president Pat Soldano, Mack details the many new and critical decisions multi-generational family business face hiring and keeping the best leaders in an extremely tight and metrics-based economy.
In the video, Soldano and Mack discuss recruiting and retention strategies, best practices in recruiting and retaining top talent, proven processes for recruiting and retaining top leadership, and the “moving target” of remote work.
“Family businesses and family business offices need to look beyond base pay and focus on metrics for annual bonuses and long-term incentives, like supplemental deferred income, co-investment opportunities, and carried interest compensation,” Mack said in the interview. “Senior candidates want to see that family businesses are organized and have proper governance structures before they leave good positions,” she said. “As a family business or family business office, you can’t wing it anymore.”
Other topics Mack and Soldano discuss during the webinar video are retirement and succession planning, attractive retention programs, metrics for successful hires, family offices leadership needs, and best practices for qualifying and compensating senior and staff level management.
“Multi-generational family businesses and family business offices have to grapple with leadership issues other businesses do not have to deal with,” said Soldano. “When it comes to strategies for compensating senior management the market has changed dramatically from twenty years ago,” she said. “In this webinar, Linda provides insights that are not only valuable, but need to be considered immediately for any family business facing a leadership transition, whether within the family or in hiring from the outside.”
The Linda Mack webinar/video can be seen by clicking here:
https://familyenterpriseusa.com/feusa/webinar-replay-linda-c-mack-of-mack-international-talks-about-recruiting-and-retention-strategies-2/
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com.
About Mack International
Mack International, LLC is the premier retained executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on providing solutions to single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices, and the full spectrum of wealth management advisory, investment management and financial services firms that serve the ultra-high net worth private wealth and family markets.
Pat Soldano
Family Enterprise USA
+1 714-357-3140
pmsoldano@family-enterpriseusa.com