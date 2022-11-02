Submit Release
Molecular Partners Announces Upcoming Participation in Investor and Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that the team will present at several upcoming investor and scientific conferences.

Initial data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1 Trial of MP0317 for the treatment of solid tumors will be presented as a poster at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting in Boston, MA, from November 10-12.

The company will also host investor meetings at the Credit Suisse Equity Forum in Zurich, Üetlihof, Switzerland, on November 15; and a corporate presentation at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Boston, MA on November 29.

Presentation Details:

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting:
Poster: “A phase 1 study to characterize the safety and tolerability of MP0317, a tumor targeting FAP dependent CD40 agonist DARPin, in patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors”
Number: 1475
Timing: November 10, 2022

Credit Suisse Equity Forum:
Company Overview
Timing: November 15, 2022

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference:
Company Overview
Timing: Day, November 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET

All presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG 
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs


For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

Primary Logo

