Molecular Partners Announces Upcoming Participation in Investor and Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that the team will present at several upcoming investor and scientific conferences.



Initial data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1 Trial of MP0317 for the treatment of solid tumors will be presented as a poster at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting in Boston, MA, from November 10-12.

The company will also host investor meetings at the Credit Suisse Equity Forum in Zurich, Üetlihof, Switzerland, on November 15; and a corporate presentation at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Boston, MA on November 29.

Presentation Details:

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting:

Poster: “A phase 1 study to characterize the safety and tolerability of MP0317, a tumor targeting FAP dependent CD40 agonist DARPin, in patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors”

Number: 1475

Timing: November 10, 2022

Credit Suisse Equity Forum:

Company Overview

Timing: November 15, 2022

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference:

Company Overview

Timing: Day, November 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET

