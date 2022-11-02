Read more about The Georgia Department of Community Supervision and local law enforcement agencies partnered for a safer Halloween

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) partnered with other local law enforcement agencies during this year's Halloween festivities.

Each year, DCS works to provide an increased level of supervision on Halloween for our high-risk sex offender population. To mitigate risk and preserve public safety, proactive initiatives were developed across that state that provided maximum supervision which ultimately focused on our core mission of protecting the public during Halloween.

Patrick Holsey, DCS Director of Field Operations, adds that Community Supervision Officers across the state are prepared to enforce the enhanced supervision requirements.

“Every DCS office developed a plan of action to increase our supervision efforts during Halloween. Our highly trained officers were present in neighborhoods and communities closely monitoring these individuals and ensuring their compliance with Georgia law and the conditions of their supervision,” said Holsey.

The particulars of this statewide initiative varied from county to county, however, each DCS Circuit worked with local law enforcement partners to develop a plan of action to enhance supervision efforts in the communities they serve.

Lori Rozier, DCS Sex Offender Administration Unit Manager says: “Halloween, is a day in which we must increase the focus on our core mission of protecting the public. She further adds, that “With thousands of children participating in activities in every community across our state, we no doubt have an enormous responsibility.”

During Halloween night, DCS officers verified residences, conducted compliance checks, and arrested any individuals found to be in violation of the law or conditions of their supervision.

DCS is responsible for the community-based supervision of approximately 220,000 individuals serving felony probation or parole. Of that number, approximately 11,000 are either registered sex offenders or offenders being supervised under sex offender conditions.





About The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.



