Nikki Lavoie Named as 2023-2024 ESOMAR Council President
Experienced researcher & long-time ESOMAR member, along with nine newly elected council members, will provide strategic vision & guidance for the organization
Our new Council members display a depth of industry expertise and a wide range of practical, applicable skills to create a powerhouse for evolving and future-proofing our work as an organization.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, today announced that Nikki Lavoie has been elected as the organization’s new 2023-2024 Council President. Lavoie will serve in her new position for two years, replacing Kristin Luck of ScaleHouse who has completed her two-year term and will now serve an additional two years in an ex-officio capacity. Voting was conducted among ESOMAR members during the last half of October, outcomes of which included the selection of nine additional council members for the upcoming term.
— Dr Parves Khan, CEO and Director General of ESOMAR
“I joined ESOMAR as a Young Professional member almost 12 years ago and, over the years, the organization has significantly impacted me both professionally and personally,” said Lavoie. “My previous experience as 2021-2022 Council Vice President has sharpened my focus and illuminated the priorities that I believe we need to be addressing as an industry. I’m thrilled to be able to continue to serve my fellow members, while also focusing on engaging and inspiring the global insights community.”
Nikki Lavoie is currently the EVP of Global Experience Strategy at Savanta, where she applies her experience as a qualitative researcher to help brands and agencies find a deeper connection with and understanding of their communities. Previously, she was the founder of MindSpark Research International, which is now part of the Savanta family of companies. Throughout her career she has worked tirelessly to advance insights and market research, involved with both the commercial and advocacy sectors of the industry.
Also serving on the 2023-2024 Council are newly elected representatives who hail from Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. Out of 21 candidates, nine were elected to serve, including: Jean-Marc Léger; Alain Mizrahi; Tom de Ruyck; Lisa Wilding-Brown; Martha Llobet; Corrine Moy; Vanessa Oshima; Dharmendra Jain; and Joy Uyanwune. A Vice President and Treasurer will be selected by the new Council during its first meeting in December. Together with the President, the CEO and Director General, Dr Parves Khan and CFOO, Marie-Agnes Mourot they will constitute the ESOMAR Executive Committee.
ESOMAR has a membership of more than 8,000 individual professionals and over 750 companies which provide or commission data analytics and research in more than 130 countries. Its ICC/ESOMAR International Code provides a universal professional standard for the global research, insights and data industry, and its Council is responsible for providing the strategic vision of ESOMAR and management of its executive arm.
Dr Parves Khan, CEO and Director General of ESOMAR, said, “I am looking forward to working side by side with our newly elected Council to address the most critical issues facing our global community, and championing initiatives to advance the research, insights and data industry worldwide. Our new Council members display a depth of industry expertise and a wide range of practical, applicable skills to create a powerhouse for evolving and future-proofing our work as an organization.”
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources. www.esomar.org
