Tomorrow is the Last Day to Apply for an Absentee Ballot by Hand

Wednesday, November 2, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The absentee voting period for the November 8th General Election began on September 14, 2022.

Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that tomorrow is the last day for the Absentee Election Managers to receive an application for absentee ballot by hand.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office

 Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

November 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by hand can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.

November 7, 2022: The last day an absentee ballot returned by hand can be received by the Absentee Election Manager.

November 8, 2022: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon today.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until November 8, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

 

 

