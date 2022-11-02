Northbound State Route 143 closed between Interstate 10 and University Drive this weekend (Friday, Nov. 4 - Monday, Nov.7)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours when traveling on State Route 143 this weekend.

Northbound SR 143 will be closed between Interstate 10 and University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, while crews set up work zones as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. During this closure, the following ramps and local streets will be closed:

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143.

Northbound 48th Street between Broadway Road and I-10.

Northbound SR 143 detour: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access SR 143 and other destinations north of the closure.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport can stay on westbound I-10 and use the airport entrances at 24th Street or Buckeye Road, or use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Eastbound I-10 to northbound SR 143 detour: Use Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive, to westbound University Drive to access SR 143 and other destinations north of the closure.

Temporary configuration: When northbound SR 143 reopens on Monday, Nov. 7, drivers will use temporary travel lanes until mid-2023. The existing northbound SR 143 roadway between I-10 and University Drive will be closed.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, The Curve, or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit, and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.