Portion of MDC's Andy Dalton Shooting Range closes to public temporarily

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, the rifle/pistol range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center complex in Greene County will be closed to the public until further notice.

The rifle/pistol portion of the range will be closed until a field review of this area can be conducted. Any time a maintenance concern is observed, MDC requires a field review of the facility. A member of the Dalton Range staff recently observed a potential safety hazard. It was reported to range management and the decision was made to close the rifle/pistol area until the situation could be looked into further.

The shotgun area and archery areas will remain open. The shotgun area includes a shotgun patterning area and trap, skeet, and five-stand sporting clays fields. Dalton Range’s archery opportunities consist of a 3-D shooting and a static range. Programs will also continue to be held in the Dalton Range’s classroom facility. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. MDC staff wishes to assure the public that the (rifle/pistol) portion of the range will re-open, but at present there is no timeline.

Shooters wanting to shoot in this area should remember MDC operates a number of unstaffed shooting ranges across the state. MDC unstaffed ranges in southwest Missouri that have firearms opportunities (some ranges are archery-only) can be found at Flag Spring Conservation Area (Barry County), Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area (Christian County), Lead Mine Conservation Area (Dallas County), and Fort Crowder Conservation Area (Newton County).

Information about MDC’s staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges in the state can be found at:

https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges .