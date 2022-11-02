Prevent Blindness Revamps, Expands its "Living Well With Low Vision" Online Resource

Comprehensive Resource Redesigned and Updated to Better Serve the Millions of People with Low Vision, their Caregivers, and Healthcare Professionals

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To provide comprehensive information and a user-friendly experience to the millions of low vision patients, their caregivers, and healthcare professionals, Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading eye health and safety nonprofit organization, is launching the newly redesigned resource, "Living Well With Low Vision."

Low Vision is defined as vision loss that cannot be corrected by medical or surgical treatments or conventional eyeglasses, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Although low vision can occur at any age, it is primarily associated with older populations.

According to The Vision Council, one in 28 Americans ages 40 and above have low vision, often caused by age-related eye diseases including cataract, age-related macular degeneration, diabetes-related retinopathy, and glaucoma. Low vision disorders are often accompanied by other health dangers such as increased risk of falling, chronic disease, anxiety, and social isolation.

Updates to the new Living Well With Low Vision resource from Prevent Blindness include:

A redesign with attention to accessibility incorporating tools to help people with low vision or other disabilities navigate the site easily, including improved accessibility for the "Self-Help Guide to Non-Visual Skills" and "The ABC's of Caring for the Visually Impaired" handbook

Updated interactive guides (GuideMe Patient Guides) for people who have been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration and diabetes-related retinopathy

A new section on vision loss and mental wellness

Updated patient and caregiver resource directories (e.g. low vision aids, service directories)

Updated links for resources for healthcare professionals, and to the latest research, disease-specific news, and clinical trials

Website content and accessibility are guided by the all-volunteer Living Well With Low Vision Advisory Committee, comprised of a diverse range of stakeholders, including individuals living with vision loss.

This resource is supported by grants from Genentech and Horizon Therapeutics.

To help users navigate the new site, Prevent Blindness is hosting a free webinar, "Introducing a New Low Vision Resource from Prevent Blindness," to be held on Nov. 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. ET. The discussion will specifically address what low vision is and how to use the new Prevent Blindness website to address the many issues that can come with vision loss.

Speakers to include:

R. Tracy Williams , OD, FAAO (Moderator); Executive Director, Spectrios Institute; Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology; Loyola University

, OD, FAAO (Moderator); Executive Director, Spectrios Institute; Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology; Virginia A. Jacko, President & CEO of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Ken West, Senior Director of Communications, Prevent Blindness

Dan Roberts; Editor, Living Well With Low Vision; Patient Advocate with AMD

"When we first launched our Living Well With Low Vision resource almost 10 years ago, it was one of the first national programs to specifically address the needs of patients and their caregivers who were facing the many challenges of vision loss," said Jeff Todd, president, and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Today we are proud to offer our newly expanded resource to provide patients with the necessary information they need to live their most fulfilling lives."

For more information on Living Well With Low Vision, or other general eye health information, please visit https://lowvision.preventblindness.org/ or https://preventblindness.org/.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight.

Media Contact

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, shecker@preventblindness.org

SOURCE Prevent Blindness