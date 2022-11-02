Epilepsy Treatment Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 2152.88 Million by 2029, Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Competitive Landscape

The market for epilepsy treatments is also impacted by groups working together to provide physicians and the public with better treatment options and awareness training initiatives.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Epilepsy Treatment Market Study by in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the epilepsy treatment market which was USD 1330.53 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2152.88 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework

The term " epilepsy " describes a long-term neurological condition that results in frequent, unjustified seizures. A person with epilepsy frequently experiences seizures that have no known cause. The actual origins of these seizures are yet unknown, but they may be brought by some stressful event or a prior brain injury. The disorder often affects both adults and children, however the danger of infection is higher in the elderly population.

The World Health Organization reported that in 2017, the total cost of healthcare per person worldwide was USD 1,064.741. The cost of healthcare per person worldwide increased from USD 864.313 in 2008 to USD 1,110.841 in 2018, with the United States as the top payer at USD 10, 623.85 per capita in 2018. Domestic general government healthcare spending in the United States increased from USD 3515.82 in 2008 to USD 5355.79 in 2018. These are a few of the elements that have contributed to market expansion in recent years

Recent Development

In August 2021, In an agreement signed between Yuyu Pharma and Novartis Korea, Yuyu obtained the exclusive distribution rights for three prescription drugs, including Tegretol, a medication containing the drug carbamazepine used to treat diseases including epilepsy.

In February 2021, A leading provider of remote diagnostics and monitoring, BioTelemetry, Inc., was purchased by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Some of the major players operating in the Epilepsy Treatment market are

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Germany)

Abbott (U.S.)

Neurelis Inc. (U.S.)

GSK plc (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (U.S.)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd (Japan)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Sanofi (France)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

UCB S.A. (China)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Eisai Co. Ltd (Japan)

H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED (Japan)

Increase in the number of research and development activities

The initiatives by the government and advancements in drugs and treatments across the globe are escalating the growth of epilepsy treatment market

Report Highlights

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in this global market

Strategic recommendations for the Technological advancements, government regulations, and Comprehensive pricing analysis are highlighted

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and predictions until the year

Statistical analysis of the key players mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, various trends of this market to help identify market developments

Valuable Insights, Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Segmentation Covered: Epilepsy Treatment Market

By Condition

Epilepsy Drug Resistant/Intractable Epilepsy

Others

By Drug

First-Generation

Second-Generation

Third-Generation

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Epilepsy Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the epilepsy treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the epilepsy treatment market because of the favourable government initiatives with the purpose to enhance the healthcare system.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in government funding and support to improve the treatment facilities especially in the emerging economies.

Epilepsy Treatment Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Epilepsy Treatment market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Xyz

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Epilepsy Treatment Market Regulations Market Overview Global Epilepsy Treatment Market, By Condition Global Epilepsy Treatment Market, By Drug Global Epilepsy Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Epilepsy Treatment Market, By End Users Global Epilepsy Treatment Market, By Region Global Epilepsy Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

