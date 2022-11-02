Submit Release
The Last Day of Early Voting is Thursday, Nov. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, is the last day for Tennesseans of early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. 

"Time is running out for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 8 election," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I urge voters to take advantage of the last days of early voting to make their voices heard."

Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.gov website or GoVoteTN app. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls during early voting or on Election Day. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

For election information voters can trust from the Secretary of State, visit GoVoteTN.gov and the GoVoteTN app, call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959 or follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

