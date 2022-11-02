Latin American Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) Operators Benchmark Report 2022 Featuring American Tower do Brasil (ATC), AT&T Mexico, Embratel/Claro Brasil, TIM, Vivo, & WND Group

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Latin American Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) Operators-2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs) are gaining traction globally for their extended coverage, low transmission rate, long battery life, and beneficial cost savings in operations, capabilities that are determinantal to enabling massive Internet of Things (IoT) deployment.

Although more than 16 technologies are competing in the global LPWAN landscape, the top disruptors in the Latin American LPWAN market are NB-IoT, LTE-M, LoRaWAN, and Sigfox. The volume of businesses demanding LPWAN technologies to improve IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions is growing steadily and resulting in earning potential for LPWAN operators.

For Latin American operators to gain growth capacity, they must realize the criticality of finding ways to innovate alongside partners and create collaborative ecosystems with IoT centers that promote R&D, test new projects with LPWAN and cutting-edge technologies, and develop LPWAN-based solutions for new verticals deploying IoT, including logistics, smart cities, industrial, healthcare, and security.

The Latin American LPWAN market is in a growth stage. The analyst determines that the region had 18.7 million LPWAN connections in 2021, but the number of connected devices will increase at a CAGR of about 39.9% from 2021 to 2025. Brazil is the most developed market, followed by Mexico.

The competitive landscape in Latin America involves more than 15 operators, some that are exploring the market or have recently entered it, so their impact remains low. However, 6 top competitors are driving growth. Frost & Sullivan independently plotted these leaders in this analysis.

Companies to Action

American Tower do Brasil (ATC)

AT&T Mexico

Embratel/Claro Brasil

TIM

Vivo

WND Group

