Ice Hockey Apparel Market Share Analysis, Key Segments, Top Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2030

Ice Hockey Apparel Market

According to the ice hockey apparel market key segmentation analysis Product Type, Buyer Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region

Ice hockey's growing popularity as a team sport in both developed and developing countries has fueled the demand for suitable protective gear to play the game.” — Roshan Deshmukh

Hockey equipment manufacturers have a huge potential to boost their brand equity by providing sponsorships and endorsements to well-known players and clubs, giving them a competitive advantage over their competitors. Furthermore, a growth in government efforts in various countries aimed at increasing sports participation has been a major driver of the market in recent years. As a result, the sport's popularity has skyrocketed, particularly among young people. For example, the IIHF organizes international ice hockey events all over the world. The IIHF's main responsibilities are to manage, develop, and organize hockey around the world.

Since its beginnings, North America has been the most active participant in ice hockey, with professional, semi-pro, and junior levels of play in Canada and the United States. Some of the popular ice hockey tournaments played around the region include the National Hockey League (US, Canada), Liga Mexicana Eite (Mexico), Ontario Hockey League (Canada), ECHL (US, Canada), and others.

Apparel and equipment was one of the first industries to adopt technology. Players are now bigger, stronger, and more gigantic than ever before, but their gear is lighter, despite being more durable. Carbon composites are widely used for sticks because they are extremely robust while being lightweight and flexible.

Ice hockey has seen a significant surge in participation in recent years. Women players are important contributors to the market, and their participation has increased dramatically in recent years. Furthermore, the growth of synthetic ice rinks around the world has increased demand for ice hockey equipment. People in Asia and the Middle East can now participate in the sport because to the rapid rise of solid polymer material (synthetic ice) rinks. In the next years, the market is projected to be driven by this trend.

Furthermore, the protective features have been extensively updated to save weight wherever possible. Bauer Hockey's protective equipment is leading the way in this area. The proportions of the player's body are properly mapped using 3D scanning technology. Bauer can create elbow, shin, and shoulder pads based on a player's precise dimensions once the 3D model is created.

The key market players profiled in the report include Sher-Wood Hockey, Inc., BAUER Hockey, LLC, Franklin Sports, Inc, New Balance, Inc, CCM Hockey,, Cooper Canada Ltd, Vaughn Hockey, Winnwell, Inc, Wm T. Burnett & Co., Inc., Eagle Hockey, Adidas AG

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

○ What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021-2030?

○ What will be the market size during the estimated period?

○ What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Ice Hockey Apparel Market during the forecast period?

○ Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Ice Hockey Apparel Market?

○ What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Ice Hockey Apparel Market across different regions?

○ What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier to the growth of the Ice Hockey Apparel Market?

○ What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

