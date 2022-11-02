Submit Release
Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Destine to Reach USD 47,640.2 Million by 2029 Globally, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Outlook

The big data trends in the healthcare industry are also projected to cushion the market's growth. Moreover, many government initiatives to encourage physicians to adopt electronic health records, invest in training the healthcare information technology workers, and establish regional extension centers to provide technical and other advices are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market

Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled "Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The Electronic Medical Records (EMR) market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Electronic Medical Records (EMR) industry.

The global electronic medical records (EMR) market was valued at USD 29,092.13 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 47,640.2 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029
Base Year – 2021
Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

An electronic medical record is a digital representation of a patient's paper-based medical information. The goal of these electronic medical records is to improve the overall quality of care. Clinical, financial, demographic, and coded healthcare data are part of an electronic medical record.

The surging need for integrated healthcare system across various hospitals and clinics have increased the requirement of electronic medical records. Moreover, the increasing volume of data and growing demand for cloud storage due to COVID-19 is further propelling the overall need for electronic medical records (EMR) to store important documents related to the patient's illness. The growth of the market has been rising significantly over the past few years, and is projected to skyrocket in coming years.

Opportunities

The cloud architecture ensures true disaster recovery and business continuity solutions, further boosting the quality of patient care which will provide considerable growth opportunities throughout the forecasted period. Moreover, the strategies such as the new product launch, collaboration, merger and acquisition by the market players in order to increase the market share will also offer lucrative opportunities for the market.
This electronic medical records (EMR) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the electronic medical records (EMR) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) market are

  • Cerner Corporation (US),
  • Epic Systems Corporation (US),
  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, (US),
  • Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US),
  • CPSI (US),
  • General Electric Company (US),
  • athenahealth, (US),
  • MEDHOST (US),
  • eClinicalWorks (US),
  • NXGN Management, LLC. (US),
  • Intersystems Corporation (US),
  • CareCloud, Inc. (US),
  • Cantata Health Solutions(US),
  • Advanced Data Systems (US), and
  • CureMD Healthcare(US)

Segmentation Covered: Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market

By Component

  • Services
  • Software
  • Hardware

By Type

  • Traditional EMRs
  • Speech Enabled EMRs
  • Interoperable EMRs

By Category

  • General EMR
  • Specialty EMR

By Mode of Delivery

  • On- Premises
  • Cloud- Based

By Applications

  • Cardiology
  • Neurology
  • Radiology
  • Oncology

By End-User

  • Hospital-Based EMR
  • Physician-Based EMR

By Functionality

  • Basic Systems
  • Fully Functional Systems

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the electronic medical records (EMR) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the electronic medical records (EMR) market because of the favorable insurance policies, presence of well-established healthcare and leading market players within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to encourage physicians to adopt electronic health records within the region.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

  • Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
  • Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
  • The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
  • The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Segmentation
  3. Executive Summary
  4. Premium Insights
  5. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market: Regulations
  6. Market Overview
  7. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By Component
  8. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By Type
  9. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By Category
  10. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By Mode of Delivery
  11. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By Applications
  12. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By End User
  13. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By Functionality
  14. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, By Region
  15. Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market: Company Landscape
  16. SWOT Analyses
  17. Company Profile
  18. Questionnaires
  19. Related Reports

