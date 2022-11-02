InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses NanoPeak Solutions’, a CBD/THC Technology Company, Signing of Non-Binding LOI to Merge with Peerless Canna Processing of St. Louis, Missouri

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoPeak Solutions, a CBD/THC technology company, has signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge with Peerless Canna Processing of St. Louis, Missouri.



Peerless Canna is led by Founder and COO Jeff Koenigs, a professional engineer with 30+ years in operations, marketing and sales, leading technical teams in food and pharmaceutical manufacturing with bottom line responsibility for new technology, and product launches. His team brings more than 200 years of experience in agricultural, bio-separation, food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical processing industries.

Peerless Canna is a specialty manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD and other minor cannabinoid raw materials for B2B distribution to contract manufacturers, co-packers and white-labelers. Peerless Canna’s extraction technology removes and recovers the highest levels of cannabinoids while preserving all the flavor and aromatic properties while maintaining the efficacy of the minor cannabinoids. Adherence to the cGMP regulations allows Peerless Canna to ensure the identity, strength, quality, and purity of its products through a rigorously controlled and documented production process.

Jeff Koenigs, COO, stated: “We are extremely excited to partner with NanoPeak Solutions creating a team with the perfect combination of science and marketing. NanoPeak Solutions’ CEO, Bruce Leitch brings extensive experience with consumer product companies and is well versed in all aspects of branding, marketing, and cross marketing through strategic relationships, interacting with advertising agencies to create highly focused and effective sales campaigns, along with being very conversant in wholesale distribution networks, logistics, managing multiple channels of product distribution and supply chain management. ‘Nature perfected it. Our process delivers it.’ is our trademark and it defines our vision. Peerless Canna uses science, technology and innovation to deliver Purity, Potency, Efficacy, Quality, Safety, Consistency, and Lower Costs. We intend to deliver the health and wellness benefits of natural cannabinoids to consumers across the globe.”

Bruce Leitch, CEO of Vancouver-based NanoPeak Solutions, also has extensive experience in the capital markets having worked for several major investment firms such as Merrill Lynch along with being a partner in a venture capital firm in Southern California, specializing in technology and consumer package goods start-ups.

The company plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in order to acquire the necessary shareholder distribution prior to applying for a direct listing on a Canadian securities exchange.

For more information, please visit www.peerlesscanna.com , contact Jeff Koenigs, COO, Peerless Canna, at 314-625-2936, or by email at jkoenigs@peerlesscanna.com or Bruce Leitch, CEO, NanoPeak Solutions, at 604-802-1102, or by email at bruceleitch@hotmail.com .

