CIO Leadership: The Role of Technology Leaders in Driving Business Innovation Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte on November 10

FedEx CIO Ken Spangler will also share his role in fostering a connected and trusting culture at FedEx

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley on November 10. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.







World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how CIOs and technology executives are collaborating with fellow members of the C-suite to help craft the future state of the business.

“As companies shift to digital business models, CIOs and technology executives play a critical role in helping to design and execute on these business models as well as their organization’s go-to-market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:

Lekha Banerjee , SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist

, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist Michael Brown , Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet

, Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet Todd Carlson , VP of IT, Centene Corporation

, VP of IT, Centene Corporation Jonathan Desrochers , CISO & EVP, Red Ventures

, CISO & EVP, Red Ventures Daidre Fanis , SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member

, SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member Michael Ferguson , Director of Security Transformation, Netskope

, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange

, CIO, AvidXchange Natalie Greenwood , Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica

, Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica Toni Harrison-Hogan , Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour

, Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour Rama Kandala , CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International

, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

, Managing Partner, Jobplex Tony Leng , Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Chris Long , Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte

, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte Jim Marascio , COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte

, COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte Sean Mee , Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems

, Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems Steven Michaels , VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare

, VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare John Murdock , Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC

, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC Raja Musunuru , CTO, TIFIN Wealth

, CTO, TIFIN Wealth Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.

, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc. Jaimee Robles , SVP, Centene Corporation

, SVP, Centene Corporation Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation Evan Taylor , SVP, NFP

, SVP, NFP Chris Terhune , SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial

, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial Lalit Thakur , SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors

, SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health



Valued Partners for the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative (CATC), Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Informatica, LastPass, MongoDB, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScienceLogic, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte Region, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood, CO on November 8. CIOs, CISOs and industry executives at this in-person event will discuss the role of technology leaders in helping to foster the cultural change needed to support digital transformation.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs, technology and business executives speaking at the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Puru Amradkar , Chief Product Officer, Aisera

, Chief Product Officer, Aisera JP Batra , Interim CIO, Blue River International, Inc.

, Interim CIO, Blue River International, Inc. James Christiansen , VP and CSO, Cloud Security, Netskope

, VP and CSO, Cloud Security, Netskope Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Veena Dandapani , Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya

, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya Kevin Fleet , VP, Advisory Services, Informatica

, VP, Advisory Services, Informatica Ravi Gaddam , Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company

, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Sinch Voice

, COO & General Manager, Sinch Voice Jeffrey Grayson , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory

, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory Randy Gross , CISO, CompTIA

, CISO, CompTIA John Jacobs , Field CISO, Fortinet

, Field CISO, Fortinet Stephen Katsirubas , CIO, Hunter Douglas

, CIO, Hunter Douglas Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Jason L’Odense , VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Global Medical Response

, VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Global Medical Response Juan Lucero , SVP, CIO, DEN

, SVP, CIO, DEN David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

, Global CISO, Deloitte Global Sam Masiello , CISO, The Anschutz Corporation

, CISO, The Anschutz Corporation Tony Ollivier , Principal Product Marketing Manager, OutSystems

, Principal Product Marketing Manager, OutSystems Ginna Raahauge , EVP, CIO, Zayo Group

, EVP, CIO, Zayo Group Matthew Schwartz , CTO, Sage Hospitality

, CTO, Sage Hospitality Purnima Wagle , Former CIO & Digital Transformation Leader, Flex LTD

, Former CIO & Digital Transformation Leader, Flex LTD Steve Winterfeld , Advisory CISO, Akamai

, Advisory CISO, Akamai Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, Axonius, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Imperva, Informatica, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Colorado, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Champions Golf Club on November 15. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share insights on what it takes for technology executives to become boardroom-ready.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 15 will include:

Bhupesh Arora , VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Trent Aulbaugh , Partner, Egon Zehnder

, Partner, Egon Zehnder Mack Campbell , Senior Development Director, NPower

, Senior Development Director, NPower Jesse Carrillo , Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation

, Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation Joe Carroll , CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation

, CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation James Christiansen , VP and CSO Cloud Security, Netskope

, VP and CSO Cloud Security, Netskope George Crawford , CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP

, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Dan Durkin , Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools

, Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools Rashmi Jain , CIO, Careington International Corporation

, CIO, Careington International Corporation Shachella James , VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy

, VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy Russell Jukes , VP Application Development, DXC Technology

, VP Application Development, DXC Technology Keith Landau , Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte

, Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte Antonio Marin , CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC

, CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC Jay Modh , Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud

, Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud Rebecca Mookerjee , Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore

, Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore Vikas Parikh , Chief Architect, LyondellBasell

, Chief Architect, LyondellBasell Nicholas Parrotta , President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International

, President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Ken Piddington , VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company

, VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company Wayne Shurts , Former EVP & CTO, Sysco

, Former EVP & CTO, Sysco Kristie Simonette , SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living

, SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living Diego Fonseca de Souza , Global CISO, Cummins Inc.

, Global CISO, Cummins Inc. Brendan Sullivan , SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat

, SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

, CEO, Society for Information Management Teresa Tonthat , VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s

, VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY

Valued Partners for the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Harman, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

