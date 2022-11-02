Augustine Institute announces release of Eternal Rest: The Art of Dying Well

A first-of-its-kind Catholic program on death and dying

/EIN News/ -- Greenwood Village, CO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augustine Institute announces the release of Eternal Rest: The Art of Dying Well today on the Feast of All Souls, a day commemorating the faithful departed. The four-part film series and comprehensive website explore the mystery of dying, death, and everlasting life. Each 30-minute episode approaches the subject from a Catholic perspective, leading viewers from the origin of death to Jesus Christ’s final victory at the Cross and Resurrection.

As part of its mission to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith, the Augustine Institute encourages individuals and families to think about and prepare for death. To aid Catholics with practical elements like end-of-life medical care, funerals, legal documents, grief, and similar topics, EternalRest.org features 60+ videos of experts answering common questions, from “Are ghosts real?” to “How do I grieve a miscarriage?” and more.

Why talk about death and dying? The art of dying well is also the art of living well. By understanding who we are and what we are made for, we can order our lives according to God’s design for our true fulfillment. Preparing for our death allows us to live as prudent stewards of the time God gives us, and it grants us the ability to joyfully anticipate eternal life.

The four Eternal Rest episodes are available in English and Spanish exclusively on FORMED.org, the Augustine Institute’s digital streaming platform. Study guides for the series are available now for purchase from Catholic Market. These resources offer parishes and individuals an excellent opportunity for small groups, such as end-of-life studies or bereavement support programs. For additional information, contact Dr. Ben Akers, Chief Content Officer.

About the Augustine Institute: The Augustine Institute is a Catholic educational apostolate based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Founded in 2005, the Augustine Institute exists to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith through initiatives like Amen, FORMED, the Graduate School of Theology, Word of Life, and others.

