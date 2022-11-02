Clear Aligners Market Size Worth USD 9.3 Billion by 2030 at 22.09% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Clear Aligners Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Hard, Medium and Soft), By Age (Adult and Teenager), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Laboratories), Competitive Market Growth, Outlook, Share and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Aligners Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Clear Aligners Market Information By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued USD 2.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2030 at 22.09% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Scope:

Clear aligners are a series of tight-fitting custom-made mouthpieces or orthodontic devices that are beneficial in straightening misaligned or crooked teeth. Unlike traditional braces, clear aligners may be taken out and cleaned without anybody noticing. Technology, including as digital impression systems, is helping dentists create precise and individualized clear aligner systems for treating mild to moderate cases of misalignment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 9.3 Billion CAGR 22.09% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Age and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Beauty Conscious among Women Surge in Technological Innovations.

Clear Aligners Market Competitive Outlook:

The clear aligners sector is riddled with severe competition, with the key cause cited being the efforts offered by the leading manufacturers, in terms of adoption of the latest digital technologies such as digital tooth set-ups, intraoral scans, CAD/CAM equipment and digital 3D printers. Numerous companies nowadays are concentrating their efforts on smart mergers and acquisitions, as well as on expanding into new territories, in order to increase their global footprint and, by extension, their sales in economically promising areas. In addition, a sizable portion of these firms have recently opted for strategic expansions and collaborations to increase their global footprint, boost sales in economically promising emerging markets, and introduce innovative new products.

The major players of the market are:

Align Technology Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Clarus Company

Danaher Corporation

3M

Clear Aligners Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers

Since tooth misalignment is becoming increasingly common among both adults and adolescents, clear aligners have gained tremendous popularity around the world. The worldwide dental care market is benefiting from rising consumer awareness and spending on dental health.

The expanding number of women in the world is a major factor in the industry's expansion, as women are increasingly concerned with improving their outward appearance and dental health. Patients seek out orthodontic treatments due to the improved quality of healthcare services that has resulted from rising healthcare spending, and also because to the increased usage of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

Technologies including 3D impression systems, Nickel and Copper-Titanium wires, additive fabrication, CAD/CAM appliances, digital scanning technology, inconspicuous lingual braces, and clear temporary anchorage devices have exploded in popularity in response to the rising prevalence of dental problems. Because to these advancements, orthodontic care is now more reliable, efficient, and effective than ever before.

Market Restraints

The future of the global market for clear aligners could be hampered by factors such as the high upfront investment required to purchase a set of aligners, the scarcity of dentists with the necessary expertise in emerging regions, and inadequate orthodontic insurance coverage.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The clear aligners sector has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has led to the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and diminished demand. Players in the global market for clear aligners are focusing on strengthening their supply chains and speeding up processes to minimize future revenue losses as they try to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among healthcare personnel. In addition, MRFR specialists anticipate a quicker worldwide market recovery in the future years as the lockdown is gradually lifted across countries and the novel coronavirus is brought under control.

Clear Aligners Market Segmentation:

By product type

There has been a shift in the global market for clear aligners, with the soft kind being the most popular among teenagers and hence the market leader.

By age

The adult demographic stands out as the most lucrative subset, with a predicted value of USD 3,197 Mn by the end of 2030. At the same time, the adolescent market is projected to expand at a rate of 22.10 percent over the assessment period.

By distribution channel

The MRFR analysis looks at both direct sales and distribution as important channels. The largest market share was held by direct sales channels (78%) and this sector is expected to grow rapidly (21.28% CAGR) over the next several years.

Clear Aligners Market Regional Analysis:

The United States and Canada are expected to dominate the global market in the next years due to the widespread acceptance of cosmetic dental procedures and the abundance of specialized options available to patients in these countries. Market growth in the region may be aided by the high purchasing power of residents and the rising demand for cutting-edge medical technologies. The United States is home to many well-known companies that invest extensively in research and development, which helps to grow the clear aligners market. People's growing consciousness of the importance of oral health, the availability of various methods for correcting misaligned teeth, and the emergence of novel aesthetic trends in the area are also positive influences.

The Asia-Pacific area has the potential to become the fastest-growing market because it is rich in opportunities and is home to a few rapidly-developing countries. Advances in healthcare technology and rising personal incomes are also positive for business development in the area. Further, in the coming years, the clear aligners market will benefit from the rising government support for the healthcare industry across many economies. To give just one example, the Indian government has reduced the customs charge normally levied on dental devices—and has allowed the World Dental Federation to invest fully in the country's healthcare system. This created an atmosphere that was very beneficial to the expansion of the market in the country.

