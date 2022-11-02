The Rising Adoption Of CRM Systems By Hospitals Is Expected To Drive The Healthcare CRM Market As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare CRM Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare CRM market, the rising number of CRM systems in hospitals and clinics is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare CRM market going forward. Healthcare CRM software handles a comprehensive patient database that is safely stored and inaccessible to outside parties. The patients can readily obtain the necessary information from the CRM Medical software by texting, calling, or emailing them at any time from any location. The availability of medical CRM enables the healthcare sector to provide immediate services and solutions and enhance the general effectiveness of hospitals. For instance, in February 2021, according to Aimprosoft, a Ukraine-based healthcare software development company, the implementation of CRM in healthcare reduces administrative errors by up to 30%. Furthermore, according to an article published by Financesonline, a Poland-based platform for SaaS/B2B software and financial products reviews, in 2022, over 90% of hospitals will use electronic health records (EHR), where CRMs supplement EHR by offering and unifying communication capabilities for several concurrent patient engagements and giving users access to patient profiles. Therefore, the rising number of CRM in hospitals and clinics is driving the demand for the healthcare CRM market.

The global healthcare CRM market size is expected to grow from $12.98 billion in 2021 to $15.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare CRM market share is expected to grow to $25.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity among the healthcare CRM market trends. Major companies operating in the healthcare CRM sector are focused on developing new technologically advanced solutions to improve patient health and strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2021, Nuance Communications Inc., a US-based company that develops artificial intelligence (AI)-based CRM software, introduced a virtual assistant platform based on AI-powered patient engagement to transform digital experiences and voice across the patient journey. This platform assimilates and extends the possibilities of the healthcare organization's critical financial, clinical, customer, and telephony systems, including the patient financial systems, EHR, CRM, and patient access center telephony infrastructure.

Major players in the healthcare CRM market are Salesforce Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., Healthgrades Marketplace LLC, Infor Inc., Keona Health, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Amdocs, Aspect Software, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Talisma, NICE Systems, Verint Systems Inc., Veeva Systems, R1 RCM Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group plc, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The global healthcare CRM market analysis is segmented by component into software, services; by technology into predictive, mobile, social, collaborative, other technologies; by deployment model into on-premise model, web or cloud-based model; by application into community outreach, community health education, service outreach or promotion, financial donor management, case coordination, patient information management, pre-authorizations or eligibility, other applications; by end-users into providers, payers, life science industry.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare CRM market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare CRM market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

