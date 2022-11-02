The Biohacking Market Is Set To Reach $51 Billion By 2026 With The Rising Adoption Of Biohacking Practices By Consumers As Per The Business Research Company's Biohacking Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the biohacking market, increasing adoption of biohacking practices by consumers is expected to propel the growth of the biohacking market going forward. Biohacking practices such as meditation and intermittent fasting help with increasing mental focus, provide increased drive and energy, and help the body work efficiently, making it easier to fight illness. For instance, according to WebWire, a US-based online news channel, the size of the meditation market in the US is predicted to reach $2.08 billion by 2022. Therefore, the increasing adoption of biohacking practices by consumers is driving the growth of the biohacking market.

Request for a sample of the global biohacking market report

The global biohacking market size is expected to grow from $18.80 billion in 2021 to $23.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The biohacking market is expected to grow to $51.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

Product advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the biohacking market. Major companies operating in the biohacking sector are focused on new product advancements to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Velovita, a US-based biohacking solutions provider, introduced Zlem, a dietary supplement bio-hacking formula for quality sound sleep and weight management. Zlem is a potent supplement with more than 20 ingredients that can help users sleep better and burn fat that has accumulated in the body while resting at night. This product also helps the body get rid of impurities and gives users a balanced, healthy state of mind every morning.

Major players in the biohacking market are Thync Global Inc., Fitbit Inc., OsteoStrong, HVMN Inc., Thriveport LLC, Apple Inc., Kaatsu Global, TrackMyStack, Interaxon Inc, SynBioBeta LLC, Elysium Health, InteraXon Inc., Behavioral Tech, Synbiota, and Primal Life Sciences.

The global biohacking market is segmented by product into wearables, implants (chips), gene modification kits, smart drugs, supplements, mobile apps, other products; by component into solution, services; by application into synthetic biology, genetic engineering, forensic science, diagnosis and treatment, drug testing; by end-user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, forensic laboratories, research and academic institutes, other end users.

North America was the largest region in the biohacking market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the biohacking market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the biohacking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Biohacking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide biohacking market forecast size and growth, biohacking market segments and geographies, biohacking market trends, biohacking market drivers and restraints, biohacking market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2022 – By Devices (Smart Watches, Smart Glasses, Fitness & Wellness Devices, Smart Clothing), By Application (Lifestyle, Healthcare, Consumer Applications, Defense, Fitness & Sports, Enterprise & Industrial), By Technology (Memory And Storage Technology, Speech And Pattern Recognition Technology, Communication And Networking Technology, Sensing Technology, Computing Technology, Display Technology) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Wellness Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Vitamin, Mineral, Protein, Herbal), By Functional Food And Beverages (Omega Fatty Acids Fortified Food, Probiotic Fortified Food, Branded Iodinated Salt, Branded Wheat Flour, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks), By Application (Home Care, Hospital, Chemical) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Nucleotide Synthesis And Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Microfluidics, Genetic Engineering), By Application (Pharmaceuticals And Diagnostics, Chemicals, Biofuels, Bioplastics), By Product Type (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Cloning And Assembly Kits, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA), Chassis Organism) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/