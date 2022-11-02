Ellen Roy of Harbour Women's Health Named One of 10 to Watch by Catapult Seacoast

Ellen Roy of Harbour Women's Health

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellen Roy, the Administrator of Harbour Women’s Health, was named one of the top 10 to Watch by Catapult Seacoast, a young professional network supporting the Seacoast area. The 10 to Watch Awards honor hard-working young professionals who are making a difference in the Seacoast Community. The winners are selected by a panel of judges from organizations across New Hampshire, curated by Stay Work Play.

“I’m very grateful to receive this award and for the opportunity to connect with so many wonderful professionals in our community,” said Roy. “I hope these awards can inspire those who want to advance their career while also supporting their community – it’s not just possible, it’s incredibly meaningful to work towards those goals simultaneously.”

As the Administrator of Harbour Women’s Health in Portsmouth, Roy plays a critical role in advancing the practice’s goal of providing individualized care for women on the Seacoast. The award-winning, women-owned practice is dedicated to supporting women with personalized care throughout each stage of life.

Outside of her role at Harbour Women’s Health, Roy is the vice president of the New Hampshire chapter of the Medical Group Management Association, and she is also a candidate for the public member position for the Medical Review Subcommittee for the state of New Hampshire. In addition, she volunteers for Her Voice Foundation, a domestic violence advocacy program that assists in creating a list of emergency shelters for all 50 states to better serve female domestic violence victims and survivors.

“Ellen goes above and beyond by demonstrating exceptional leadership within our practice, as well as externally with her community and philanthropic efforts,” said Dr. Emily Amarosa, Owner and Physician at Harbour Women’s Health. “This recognition is well-deserved and we’re grateful for an opportunity to highlight her outstanding work.”



About Harbour Women’s Health

Harbour Women’s Health is an OB/GYN practice providing seacoast women with compassionate, experienced care throughout all stages of life. Our practice offers obstetric and gynecology physicians, a fellowship-trained Urogynecologist, North American Menopause Society (NAMS) certified practitioners, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners on staff to care for patients.