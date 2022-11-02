Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Israel and Egypt

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs and Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica P. Medina will travel to Tel Aviv, Israel, from November 3-5 as part of U.S.-Israel collaboration and knowledge-sharing on water reuse issues. While in Israel, she will meet with government officials and nongovernmental organizations and visit U.S.-supported water projects.

On November 6, Assistant Secretary Medina will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to join the United States delegation to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). While at COP27, Assistant Secretary Medina will focus on the intersections between the climate, biodiversity, and water scarcity crises. Along with head of delegation Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, she will work to advance climate ambition, strengthen climate resilience, and ensure a strong outcome from COP27. For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.