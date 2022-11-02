Oxygen Concentrators Market Dealmaking Slows as US Inflation Hits Record High

Oxygen Concentrators Market Dealmaking

Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Oxygen concentrators and cylinders are used for providing oxygen supplies to the patients. Having said that, the delivery methods are quite different in both the oxygen suppliers. If we have a look at the market in India, Oxygen Cylinders are used more often but there has been but there is a hike observed in the consumption of oxygen concentrators and is gaining popularity amongst the healthcare faculties.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11239

On the other hand, oxygen Concentrators can produce and can also filter the oxygen at medical-grade, and the supply of the oxygen is never-ending and works till the power of the battery associated with the concentrators doesn’t wear off. The oxygen concentrators work similarly to the air conditioners. Oxygen concentrators vary from device to device, and are also available in various options like portable devices.

Daily exposure to environmental pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, and rise in number of active smokers across the world drive the growth of the global oxygen concentrators market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs of oxygen concentrators restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets and upsurge in geriatric population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Oxygen gas treatment has now been thoroughly executed on patients for the therapy of chronic health issues to improve energy levels and sustain superior quality life of the patients.

Also, special attention is drawn to both the import and local manufacturing of medical oxygen gas to ensure its uninterrupted supply to designated COVID-19 hospitals identified by the local administration. These factors have impacted the global oxygen concentrators market positively.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11239

The key market players analyzed in the global oxygen concentrators market report include Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep), Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Oxygen Concentrators Market report on the basis of procedure, application, end-user, and region:

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Oxygen Concentrators Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.