PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Route 58 Bridge Project in Grove City Borough, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace a portion of the bridge that carries Route 58 (East Main Street) over Wolf Creek in Grove City Borough, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Route 58 at the intersection with Route 173, near the entrance to Grove City College.

The project will include removing the existing barriers, sidewalks, deck and beams, and replacing them with new prestressed beams, reinforced concrete deck, sidewalks, barrier, and approach slabs. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.

Car and pedestrian traffic will be maintained with halfwidth construction at the bridge. A detour will be posted for truck traffic and is expected to be in place for approximately seven months. The proposed 14-mile detour route will be posted using Route 58, Route 8, and Route 208.

The existing prestressed spread box beam structure was constructed in 1967. The superstructure, which is the upper portion of the bridge, is rated in poor condition. Approximately 9,800 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average, including 8% of which is truck traffic.

The plans display for the Route 58 Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until November 22, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitchell Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mitchell Fabry, PennDOT Project Manager at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

