Southbound I-79 Sign Structure Repair Underway in Franklin Park

Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur through Thursday, November 3 on southbound I-79 between the Wexford (Exit 73) interchange and I-279 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Monday, November 7 will be used as a make-up day if needed. Crews will conduct sign structure work.

Please use caution if traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

