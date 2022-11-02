Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include Veterinary License Approvals only. For more information and/or if you wish to attend, please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.
Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to Meet Virtually on November 17th
