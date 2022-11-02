Healthcare Barcode Reader Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

health

The global healthcare barcode reader market size was valued at $260.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $640.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. Barcode reader is a device that helps in extracting the information and data from the barcode, and transmits it to the computer in a hospital or healthcare facility. It allows individuals to access classified information and data. Increase in trends and technologies along with reduced data errors led to rise in the growth of barcode reader in healthcare. The barcode reader has a significant adoption rate in healthcare due to its advantages such as increased patient safety and reduction of human error.

Mobile Barcode reader segment impacted positively, due to COVID - 19.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as use of internet connectivity have enabled real-time surveillance at remote and critical locations with enhanced accuracy. These devices are cost-effective and help reduce errors. Moreover, easy integration has resulted in increase in use of intrusion detection systems across the globe, these systems help verify the identity of an individual and allow healthcare authority to access the information. This further drives the healthcare barcode reader market growth.

Healthcare barcode reader is used for scanning to get accurate data and information of the patients with unique barcode tags. Increase in digitalization with penetration of advanced technologies is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare barcode reader market. The barcode reader systems have a significant adoption rate in healthcare due to its key factors such as accuracy, safety, and efficiency, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Top Impacting Factors

The factors that drive the growth of the healthcare barcode reader market share include extensive patient safety and preventing medication errors.

Barcode technology has a significant share in the market, owing to several choices available to the consumer such as 1D and 2D. To maintain the medical records and medication of the patient, also increasing need of security and safety is boosting the healthcare barcode reader globally.

Increase in Adoption of Barcode Readers By Medical Experts

Widespread use of barcode reader by doctors, nurses, and medical staffs to improve safety and maintain error-free records drives the global healthcare barcode reader market growth. Hospitals and medical institutes are installing barcode reader devices for checking and maintaining patient’s record and medication for proper treatment and analysis.

Advancement in Technology in Barcode Reader

New technologies in barcode reader have increased the growth of the devices like introduction of 2D and 3D type of readers. Ease of installation and ease of handling is one of the major advancements. Development of handheld, portable, and mobile barcode readers has further increased the demand for the healthcare barcode reader market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study includes the analytical depiction of the healthcare barcode reader market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the healthcare barcode reader market.

The healthcare barcode reader market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Market Players

Honeywell

Zebra

Cognex

Sato

Toshiba

Wasp

Datalogic

Scandit

Juniper

Bluebird

Denso

NCR

Opticon

Sick

Microscan

JC Square

Keyence