Fujifilm Introduces the New FUJINON XF30mmF2.8 Macro Lens with a Minimum Focusing Distance of 3.94 in. (10cm)

/EIN News/ -- Valhalla, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the new FUJINON XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR lens (XF30mmF2.8 Macro), a standard prime lens with the focal length of 30mm (equivalent to 46mm in the 35mm film format). XF30mmF2.8 Macro is designed for macro photography and features a 1:1 magnification ratio with a minimum focusing distance of just 3.94 in.1 (10cm) from the sensor.

“The ability to create dynamic, true 1:1 macro photography means photographers can enjoy tabletop photography, close-up commercial detail, and microscopic wildlife, among other genres,” said Victor Ha, vice president of Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The lens’ compact design and weather-resistance makes it possible to take maximum advantage of X Series’ portability, offering unconstrained creative experiences.”

Enabling macro photography in a variety of applications

XF30mmF2.8 Macro’s design consists of 11 elements in 9 groups (including 3 aspherical elements and 2 ED elements), controls various forms of aberration (including chromatic aberration, spherical aberration and field curvature) to deliver advanced image-resolving performance. The standard 30mm focal length (equivalent to 46mm in the 35mm film format), which is close to the human field-of-view, also makes it an ideal choice across portraiture and wedding photography, and other genres where a lens with a natural field-of- view is desired.

Use of a linear motor and a compact lightweight design provides fast and accurate autofocus

XF30mmF2.8 Macro lens uses the Inner Focus system, where the lens group is driven by a linear motor to achieve accurate focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds2. The focusing operation is quiet and smooth even for close-up photography, which traditionally has required large movement of focusing elements. The linear motor’s advanced resolution capability ensures focusing accuracy even in macro photography with a very shallow depth-of-field.

The design and engineering of XF30mmF2.8 Macro prioritizes a natural and compact form factor; the result is a lightweight lens weighing 6.88 ounces (195g) and measuring 2.74 in. (69.5mm) in length with a filter thread size of 43mm.

Dust- and weather-resistant design capable of operating at low temperatures for advanced practical usability

The lens barrel is sealed in 9 places to ensure consistent operation in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C), and dust- and weather-resistance.

Pricing and Availability

XF30mmF2.8 Macro is expected to be available in late November 2022, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $599.95 (CDN $809.99).

1 This refers to distance from the sensor surface to the subject. The distance from the front lens element to the subject is .47 in. (1.2cm).

2 Using applicable CIPA Guideline measurement methods, when mounted on the FUJIFILM X-T4 mirrorless digital camera with Phase Detection AF activated and using High Performance Mode.

