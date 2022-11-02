Contract Furniture Industry Expert Catherine Campbell Joins ERP Success Partners to Reinforce its Ecosystem Approach

With more than 17 years of experience leading change and innovation in the contract furniture sector, Catherine Campbell will help organizations tackle digital transformation challenges and fully leverage the benefits of NetSuite and CFI Suite.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERP Success Partners (ESP), a leading global ERP consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Catherine Campbell as its newest business solutions consultant. In this role, Campbell will help contract furniture organizations embrace and address digital transformation leveraging Oracle NetSuite and CFI Suite.



Campbell joins ESP with 17 years of experience in the contract furniture space, where she began her career as an account coordinator using software to support customers. She worked her way up into an IT management role, along the way convincing her employer of the value of using software and hardware to work smarter, better, and faster. After taking time off to raise a family, Campbell reentered the workforce in 2013 as an IT director for a Herman Miller dealer in Seattle.

In late 2018, ERP Success Partners developed its own micro-vertical for the contract furniture industry (CFI) and corresponding NetSuite SuiteApps to seamlessly integrate with contract furniture manufacturers. Built for NetSuite, CFI Suite helps dealers manage their business with one unified system to improve efficiency and scalability. The application also helps decrease operational costs and increase profitability.

“CFI Suite gives contract furniture dealers a powerful platform to operate their business and seamlessly incorporate business divisions, such as construction, flooring, AV and office supplies,” said Mark Rhyman, Partner, ESP.

In her new role, Campbell will serve as a subject matter expert for dealers who want to take the next step in their digital transformation journeys. Recognizing the challenges that the contract office furniture industry has faced over the last few years due to the pandemic and its subsequent impacts, Campbell is excited about the future and the value that NetSuite and CFI Suite can bring to dealers that are both solving for the “now” and preparing for the future.

“I’ll be interfacing with my existing network of dealer contacts. I've been at the conferences, made the presentations, and I can help guide dealers to the solutions that make the most sense for their individual organizations,” said Catherine Campbell, business solutions consultant, ESP. “The contract furniture industry is at a pivotal point right now and I want to help companies lean into the idea of streamlining their businesses with better software and a solid foundation built on an ERP that they can trust.”

About ERP Success Partners

ERP Success Partners is part of NetSuite Solution Provider and SuiteCloud Developer Network programs, with coverage in North America (NA), and Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). Our leaders have spent the past 15 years working with NetSuite which gives us first-hand knowledge on how powerful the platform can be and how it can benefit our customers. Headquartered in Canada and with a wider geographic presence in the United States of America, France, Mauritius and Philippines, we are able to better serve our clients with a strong value promise. As a NetSuite highest-tier partner, we take pride of our varied backgrounds which bring an abundance of experience and expertise. Our vision brings us to transform businesses to maximize efficiency using NetSuite as their preferred and final cloud-based solution.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or affiliates. CFI Suite is a registered trademark of ERP Success Partners and/or affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

marketing@erpsuccesspartners.com