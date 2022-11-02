DHHR Reminds Residents How to Connect with Mobile Crisis Response Teams

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams and other services are available across the state through 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498).

HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line link adults and children with Mobile Crisis Response Teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or have the ability to respond in person in most areas of the state.

“Mobile Crisis Response Teams provide on demand care for children and adults to help recover normalcy and prevent unnecessary out-of-home placements,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Children's Mobile Crisis Response Teams are available statewide. Adult Mobile Crisis Response Teams are operational in Calhoun, Greenbrier, Jackson, Nicholas, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood counties, with additional counties currently in development.

HELP4WV, operated by First Choice Services, is funded by DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health with a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

To learn more about

HELP4WV

, visit

https://www.help4wv.com/

. For more information about behavioral health resources for children and families, visit

kidsthrive.wv.gov

.