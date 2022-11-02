Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 286,118 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Reminds Residents How to Connect with Mobile Crisis Response Teams

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams and other services are available across the state through 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498).

HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line link adults and children with Mobile Crisis Response Teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or have the ability to respond in person in most areas of the state.  

“Mobile Crisis Response Teams provide on demand care for children and adults to help recover normalcy and prevent unnecessary out-of-home placements,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Children's Mobile Crisis Response Teams are available statewide. Adult Mobile Crisis Response Teams are operational in Calhoun, Greenbrier, Jackson, Nicholas, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood counties, with additional counties currently in development. 

HELP4WV, operated by First Choice Services, is funded by DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health with a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

To learn more about HELP4WV, visit https://www.help4wv.com/. For more information about behavioral health resources for children and families, visit kidsthrive.wv.gov.

You just read:

DHHR Reminds Residents How to Connect with Mobile Crisis Response Teams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.