The Global Digital PCR Market size is expected to reach $967.5 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.0% CAGR during the forecast period says Brandessence Market Research

According to Brandessence market research, the Digital PCR Market Size reached USD 414.2 Million in 2021. The Digital PCR market size is likely to grow at 13.0% CAGR during 2022-2028 to reach USD 967.5 Million by 2028 end. Digitalization has pushed significant innovations in PCR technology. Digital PCR, which involves absolute quantification of nucleic acid target sequences, is the next generation of PCR technology. High tolerance to biological, sample prep inhibitors and advanced performance for applications necessitating higher sensitivity and accuracy of the digital PCR has gained huge potential across the world.

Global Digital PCR Market Outlook (2022-2028)

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction or dPCR is defined as a highly sensitive and precise method used to facilitate the absolute quantification and detection of low number of nucleic acids circulating in a provided biological sample. In this method, the data is collected at the end point of the reaction mix unlike its traditional counterparts. It functions by fragmenting a DNA, RNA, or cDNA sample into microreactions wherein each of them undergoes separate PCR analysis and amplification. This method is predominantly used to conduct liquid biopsy, pathogen detection, single cell analysis, microbe detection, along with rare sequence detection.

The growing pervasiveness of cancer worldwide, rising technological advancements in the disease diagnosis vertical, along with increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical.

Also, escalating demand for precise molecular disease diagnostics, surging R&D activities in the field, along with rapidly evolving medical infrastructure across various regions are creating lucrative remuneration scope of the marketplace.

Moreover, rising health consciousness of the masses, growing focus of industry players to launch, and the ability of dPCR technology to provide accurate real time results are adding momentum to the development of this industry sphere.

The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rapid expansion in the geriatric population base, and growing awareness about the advantages offered by dPCR methods are positively influencing the dynamics of this market.

On the contrary, high costs pertaining to dPCR instruments along with the dearth of skilled professionals are slowing down the progression of global digital PCR market.

Market growth comparison pertaining to the historical years and forecast timeline of 2022-2028

The expansion of this industry vertical is being propelled by various growth inducing factors which in turn is amplifying its overall remuneration scope.

Digital PCR offers a wide array of advantages as compared to its traditional counterparts. It is equipped with the ability to measure the exact number of target nucleic acid molecules, thereby enabling the concerned professionals to quantify minor variations and accurately measure the number of minute variants.

Moreover, dPCR techniques are predominantly used to detect parasitic infectious diseases due to their capacity to quantify the numerous types of genomes inside the target virus despite a low template concentration of the sample. Thus, these techniques were also used to detect the presence of coronavirus in human body. This in turn stimulated the dynamics of this business vertical.

The escalating demand for early disease diagnosis and treatment is creating new growth opportunities for the global digital PCR market.

Moreover, biotechnological enterprises have increased R&D activities to develop innovative technologies and products in the field. The integration of dPCR products in genomics based research is proving quite beneficial in the field of disease diagnosis. Further innovations in the field is anticipated to help researchers find cure for diseases like cancer along with other genetic disorders. These factors are adding traction to the progression of this industry.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of this industry vertical are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, Stilla, QIAGEN, Fluidigm Corporation, and Others.

These players are amplifying their offerings in the domain by adopting organic and inorganic business expansion strategies. They are involving in, R&D activities, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, strategic alliances, and collaborations to enhance their remuneration scope and emerge as global leaders.

Digital PCR Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type





Digital PCR Equipment

Consumables and Reagents

Software and Services

By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR







Beaming Digital PCR

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Forensics

Research







Others

Region-wise Insights

Which is the fastest growing region in the market?

Asia Pacific market has been registering a substantial CAGR over the forecast duration. This is attributable to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, presence of potential players, and surging R&D activities in the field of genomics.

Also, rising health cognizance of the masses, increase in the geriatric population rate, and increasing per capita income of individuals are further accelerating the expansion of the APAC market.





What is North America’s position in the global digital PCR market?

North America is projected to amplify considerably over the assessment timeframe due to the rising healthcare expenditure, widespread technological advancements in the field along with increase in the number of hospitals.

Category-wise Outlook

Which is the leading product type segment in the industry?

The dPCR equipment segment is gaining massive traction over the estimated timeline owing to the growing focus of market players to develop advanced instruments in the field.

Which is the fastest growing technology segment in the business sphere?

The droplet digital PCR is regarded as the rapidly growing technological segment. This is ascribed to the growing occurrence of infectious diseases along with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which is the most dominant application segment in the digital PCR market?

The research segment presently dominates the market in terms of revenue share. This is credited to the increasing government investments to encourage genomic based research activities in various regions.

Region Covered in Digital PCR Market Report:

North America



U.S, Canada

Europe



Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

