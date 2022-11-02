Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Beverages Market See Remarkable Growth of 141.85 Billion by 2029, Share, Trends, Size, Application, Segmentation, Gross Revenue and Key Players Analysis

The growing consumer preference for ready-to-eat or ready-to-drink products as a result of busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules is driving demand. The market is expected to be driven by an increasing working population, supported by an increasing number of working women. Furthermore, many consumers prefer to serve homemade drinks at house parties and social gatherings, which drives demand

RTD Beverages report is a comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of RTD Beverages industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages market was valued at USD 89 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 141.85 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

" Ready to drink" (RTD) beverages are packaged beverages that are sold in a ready-to-drink state. Ready-to-drink beverages, as opposed to traditional beverage mixes, powders, or brew-it-yourself tea or coffee products, can be consumed immediately after purchase. RTD beverages include bottled or canned ice tea, coffee, fruit or vegetable smoothies, energy drinks, yoghurt drinks, and alcopops (ready-made alcohol cocktails).

The global ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages market has undergone a number of changes in recent years, and the scenario is expected to remain the same in the coming years. This market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to an increasing base of young people, particularly in developing economies, as well as an increase in consumer purchasing power. Aside from that, growing demand for processed food and beverages is expected to benefit this market in the near future.

The increasing prevalence of serving ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as a side drink in various fast food joints and cafes is also a factor driving global market growth. Rising consumer demand for low sugar and diet ready-to-drink (RTD) drinks as a result of increased adoption of a healthy lifestyle is another factor driving growth in the global ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage market.

Some of the major players operating in the RTD Beverages market are:

The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)

Britvic PLC. (U.K.)

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED. (Japan)

National Beverage Corp. (U.S.)

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. (Japan)

Tru Blu Beverages (Australia)

F&N Foods Pte Ltd. (Scotland)

Bickford's Australia (Australia)

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Laihian Mallas (Finland)

Recent Development

In 2021, The Coca-Cola Company paid $5.6 billion for BodyArmor , a sports nutrition company that now operates as a separate business unit. The company has expanded its product portfolio to include hydration and health and wellness items.

, a sports nutrition company that now operates as a separate business unit. The company has expanded its product portfolio to include hydration and health and wellness items. In 2021, Nestlé and Starbucks Corporation partnered to launch Starbucks ready -to-drink coffee beverages in Oceania, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Starbucks earned approximately CHF 2.7 billion (approximately US$ 2.98 billion) from RTD coffee sales. This strategic alliance will strengthen Nestlé's global leadership in the coffee segment.

-to-drink coffee beverages in Oceania, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Starbucks earned approximately CHF 2.7 billion (approximately US$ 2.98 billion) from RTD coffee sales. This strategic alliance will strengthen Nestlé's global leadership in the coffee segment. In 2022, PepsiCo launched Nitro Pepsi, its first nitrogen-infused cola in the cola category in the United States. The company used widget technology commonly found in coffee or beer products.

Market Dynamics: RTD Beverages Market

The growing culture of consuming ready to eat products due to busy lifestyles

The growing consumer preference for ready-to-eat or ready-to-drink products as a result of busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules is driving demand. The market is expected to be driven by an increasing working population, supported by an increasing number of working women. Furthermore, many consumers prefer to serve homemade drinks at house parties and social gatherings, which drives demand.

Diverse range of product offerings in RTD segment

The diverse range of popular and liked flavours offered by companies can also be attributed to the RTD beverages market's growth opportunities. With more consumers experimenting with food and beverages, as well as new tastes and flavours, the demand for flavours in various products has grown rapidly and continues to grow at a significant rate. Furthermore, various types of beverages are available in RTD products, catering to and fulfilling regional tastes, specific likings, and needs of consumers from various regions. Furthermore, one of the key strategies used by manufacturers to attract consumer attention will be the inclusion of exotic flavours in their product portfolio.

Key Industry Segmentation: RTD Beverages Market

By Product

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Tea & coffee

Juices & nectars

Smoothies

Carbonated soft drinks

Sports & energy drinks

By Packaging type

Bottles

Cans

Cartons

By Distribution channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Regional Analysis/Insights: RTD Beverages Market

The countries covered in the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America and Europe are dominating the ready-to-drink beverages market and will florish its dominance during forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Coffee consumption is increasing as a result of changing lifestyles and urbanisation, which is driving the ready-to-drink beverages market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global RTD Beverages Market: Regulations Market Overview Global RTD Beverages Market , By Component Global RTD Beverages Market, By Gene Type Global RTD Beverages Market, By Gene Synthesis Type Global RTD Beverages Market, By Application Global RTD Beverages Market, By Method Global RTD Beverages Market, By End User Global RTD Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel Global RTD Beverages Market, By Region Global RTD Beverages Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

