ReShape Lifesciences to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences™ (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the Q4 Investor Summit on Monday, November 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET. During the presentation, management will highlight its next-generation, anatomy-sparing, Lap-Band® program and the nationwide, reshapecare™ virtual health coaching program.



ReShape Lifesciences’ management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Investor Summit. The conference is complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Michael Miller with Rx Communications at mmiller@rxir.com.

A live webcast of the Investor Summit presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. Reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in persons with obesity without permanently changing patient anatomy. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

