Bonaccord Capital Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment in VMG Partners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord”), a private equity business focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors, today announced that it has acquired a passive minority equity interest in VMG Partners (“VMG”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and managers to support the growth and strategic development of leading branded consumer product and technology companies through its Growth and Catalyst funds.



Bonaccord’s investment provides an opportunity for VMG to source additional capital to further support its products and to invest on behalf of its employees. Bonaccord will serve as a strategic partner to VMG, and the investment will have no impact on the day-to-day management or operations of the firm.

“We believe VMG is an exceptional private equity and venture capital firm with a remarkable track record of delivering results to its limited partners by supporting the development of disruptive brands and technologies,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners. “We believe in the long-term plan that the VMG team has laid out and we feel privileged to have the opportunity to support them in achieving it.”

“We are proud to have established a strategic long-term partnership with Bonaccord, which we believe will be integral to VMG’s further success as we invest across our people, our products, and our entrepreneur-led businesses,” said Mike Mauzé, General Partner at VMG Partners. “Bonaccord’s insight across the middle market and long-term commitment to VMG supports our mission to invest financial and human capital in building brands and technologies that transform the consumer landscape.”

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisor to VMG Partners, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to VMG. Fried Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel to Bonaccord.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners (“BCP”) is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its portfolio companies reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to deliver its investors compelling investment returns while supporting broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its portfolio companies. Bonaccord Capital Partners is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

About VMG Partners

VMG Partners (“VMG”) is focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and managers to support the growth and strategic development of leading branded consumer product and technology companies. VMG currently invests through its Growth and Catalyst funds. Since its inception in 2005, VMG has provided financial resources and strategic guidance to drive growth and value creation in over 40 companies.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of June 30, 2022, P10 has a global investor base of over 2,700 investors across 49 states, 53 countries and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Sophia Kolodzinski

Sophia.kolodzinski@bonaccordcapital.com

info@bonaccordcapital.com