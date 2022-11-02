NEXGEL to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8th

Submit Release
LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market closes on November 8, 2022.

Following the release of its financial and operating results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on November 8, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by registering on the Events and Presentations portion of NEXGEL’s Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

NEXGEL Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: November 8, 2022

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: +1-866-575-6539 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-323-794-2551 (International)

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581243&tp_key=7e1a2a26a1

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 15, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 1455990. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on NEXGEL’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.nexgel.com/.

About NEXGEL, INC.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:
Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1204
rcona@kcsa.com


