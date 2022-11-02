Algosystems Chooses Arcanna.AI

Decision Intelligence platform enhancing Algosystems' SOC offering

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcanna.ai, an AI-Assisted Cybersecurity platform using decision intelligence, published their partnership with Algosystems, a leading systems integrator and MSSP. With Arcanna.ai, Algosystems is enhancing its security operations center (SOC) services to scale capacity for security teams to handle incoming threats efficiently and effectively.

Algosystems' state-of-the-art Cyber A is a SOC built on IBM QRadar SIEM that provides customers with 24x7 real-time monitoring, managed detection and response, vulnerability and patch management. Arcanna.ai's technology helps Algosystems enhance its offering with AI-driven cybersecurity, allowing the company to train models using a variety of machine learning techniques. These models adapt to the needs of individual customers and are able to capture and preserve the expert's knowledge while streamlining threat handling through decision intelligence and reducing the risk of mishandling incoming threats.

The integration with QRadar made the adoption seamless for Level1 SOC analysts. Arcanna reads the same information that analysts are using to make a decision and the result of the AI inference is updated back in QRadar automatically, so analysts don't have to change their work habits.

By using NLP, Deep Learning and Continuous training, Arcanna.AI powered up efficiency in Algosystems environment by reducing the risk of fatigue by 95.6%, lowering response times by 3x and saving over 200 hours/month from the SOC's team workload.

Elias Aggelidis, Director, Technical Services, Algosystems said: "Arcanna.ai is like a security analyst who is always on-shift, who never gets tired, experiences fatigue or mishandles an alert. This technology, coupled with a knowledgeable SOC analyst, is the dream duo. With Arcanna.ai, we'll be able to offer our customers an even better security solution than ever before."

Cristian Ruta, Chief Operating Officer, Arcanna.ai, said: "By partnering with Arcanna.ai, Algosystems is introducing decision intelligence to their SOC, reducing the risk of taking unassisted decisions, and delivering superior services to enterprise customers"

About Arcanna.ai

Arcanna.ai is an AI-Assisted Cybersecurity platform designed to improve efficiency in security operations by augmenting and scaling SOC analyst capacity. Arcanna.ai combines human and AI efforts, performing as a scalable and easy-to-use driver's-assist cybersecurity platform, reducing risk and accelerating automation in SecOps.

About Algosystems

Algosystems is a leading Managed Services Provider that has been operating in the market of Information & Communications, Automation & Control, and Metrology for 36 years. The company is in pace with technological developments, owns the knowledge and expertise needed to support its technological proposals, and effectively supports its customers with a full range of integrated services. It offers reliable nationwide technical support on a 24-hour basis, powered by its technical staff and its extensive network of specialised associates. Algosystems' team comprises a total of 160 certified professionals who have a highly customer-oriented approach, aiming at immediate and efficient service at all stages of cooperation with the client. The company, with offices in Greece and Qatar, has implemented a vast number of both simple and complex projects with specialisation in the private sector, in Greece and abroad.

